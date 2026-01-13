New ezAccounting Supports Qualified Tips - Qualified Overtime Premium Rule

The 2026 release of ezAccounting includes enhancements designed to support compliance with the Qualified Tips and Qualified Overtime requirements. Download and test for compatibility at no cost or obligation by visiting Halfpricesoft.com.

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft announces the release of new 2026 ezAccounting software, enhanced to help businesses stay compliant with the latest federal requirements for Qualified Tips and Qualified Overtime. As these new rules take effect in 2026, ezAccounting provides small and mid-sized businesses with reliable tools to accurately manage payroll and accounting while adapting to evolving tax regulations.

ezAccounting is the Go to Accounting Solution for US Businesses, CPAs and Accountants. Now Supporting Qualified Tax and Qualified Premium Overtime Speed Speed Qualified Overtime Premium Informational Data

ezAccounting is an all-in-one accounting and payroll solution built to simplify complex financial tasks such as provisions for the new 2026 qualified tips and overtime rule. Halfpricesoft reinforces its commitment to delivering timely, reliable software updates that reduce uncertainty during periods of regulatory change. Download and try ezAccounting today, at Halfpricesoft.com.

"Compliance changes can be challenging for businesses to keep up with," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft "With the 2026 ezAccounting enhancements, we are helping our customers prepare for the Qualified Tips and Qualified Overtime rules with clarity, accuracy, and confidence."

The updated ezAccounting software continues to provide essential tools for payroll processing, tax form preparation, and business reporting in a single, affordable platform at $199.00 per calendar year (single installation).

ezAccounting supports the following Changes regarding No Tax on Tips and No Tax on Qualified Premium Overtime .

Usually, tips and overtime pay are fully taxable. Under the new legislation, these may become tax-exempt. Our latest 2026 ezAccounting update allows clients to:

Track "Qualified Overtime" hours separately.

Categorize Tip Income for potential tax exemption.

Distinguish these from standard income for accurate reporting.

The Seamless DIY In-House Bookkeeping and Payroll Solution

ezAccounting software is designed with SMBs in mind: simple, reliable, and affordable. It is the best in-house accounting solution for businesses needing to document and report on incoming and outgoing cash flow, including sales, receipts, payments, and purchases. It also supports payroll processing and tax form reporting.

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com develops affordable, user-friendly business software solutions designed for U.S. businesses of all sizes. With a strong focus on simplicity, accuracy, and security, Halfpricesoft helps thousands of companies streamline payroll, tax filing, accounting, check printing, and direct deposit payment processes. Through practical, no-subscription software and ongoing innovation, we empower businesses to operate efficiently and stay compliant with confidence.

