New EZpay Allows Holland America Line Guests to Make Monthly Interest-Free Cruise Payments

SEATTLE, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line's new EZpay makes it a breeze to budget for a dream cruise vacation and pay it off over time. EZpay spreads out the cruise balance into equal, interest-free monthly payments leading up to final payment. The plan gives guests the flexibility to pay for their cruise at their own pace, with the ability to opt out at any time without penalty.

Nearly all of Holland America Line's worldwide itineraries are eligible for EZpay, as long as they are not within the final payment deadline. Following the payment of a cruise deposit, EZpay charges a supplied credit card once a month to pay for the cruise balance in full by the final payment deadline, and there are no additional fees.

"We continually look for ways to enhance our guests' experience even before they step foot on one of our ships, and EZpay allows the flexibility to pay off their cruise at their own pace," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "Cruising is the best vacation value there is, and EZpay makes it possible for our guests to book their dream vacation now and conveniently budget it over an extended period of time."

Guests can choose the date of the monthly charge and a confirmation is sent following each payment. Extra funds also can be added to a payment, with the remaining balance recalculated into equal amounts.

To sign up for EZpay, guests can request it when booking a cruise with a travel advisor or a Holland America Line representative. EZpay may be requested at any time leading up to final payment.

For more information, contact a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 15 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, EXC In-Depth Voyages, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; two annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018, and the third Pinnacle Class ship, Ryndam, will be delivered in 2021.

The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through exclusive partnerships with O, The Oprah Magazine and America's Test Kitchen and at unique BBC Earth live music and on-screen experiences. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

