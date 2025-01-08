New ezW2 2024 Tax Preparation Software Enables QuickBooks Clients To Import Data Quickly

Clients seeking a tax software that can import QB data now get ezW2 2024 as a new choice. Offering an abundance of comprehensive features, ezW2 2023 simplifies the tax filing process. Interested parties can explore its capabilities with a risk-free trial available at halfpricesoft.com.

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com has just released ezW2 2024 software for the upcoming tax season to include an import feature for QuickBooks clients to import data. This innovative and affordable application is an SSA approved tax preparation software that also accommodates the new IRS regulations on efile thresholds. See import feature information here.

The IRS has issued final regulations that reduce the electronic filing threshold from 250 to 10 informational returns (such as Forms W-2 or 1099), beginning January 2024. If businesses file 10 or more informational returns, the forms must be filed electronically unless the IRS grants a waiver or exemption. First time E-filers must have a User ID to efile. W2 Electronic Filing: How to E-File W2 W3 Form to SSA.

"Latest 2024 ezW2 tax preparation software gives QuickBooks clients a better solution to process year-end tax reporting for the 2025 tax season," said Dr. Ge, Founder of halfpricesoft.com.

With ezW2 2024, businesses can easily print W-2, W-3, 1099-NEC, and 1096 forms. Prices start at $49.00 for the print and mail version. $99.00 for to electronic filing. $139.00 for the network version to share data between offices or computers. Each installation includes unlimited forms for multiple companies at one flat rate.

Potential customers can download this software and test it for compatibility for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase at halfpricesoft.com. The trial version will print forms with a TRIAL watermark until the license key is purchased and added.

The main features included in the latest version include:

Prints all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. No pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies or recipient copies. - ezW2 can print 1099 NEC recipient copies on white paper. The IRS does not currently certify white paper printing for Copy A so pre-printed forms are needed for only Copy A.

ezW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email forms easily

ezW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites

ezW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need for customers to enter the data one by one

ezW2 new edition supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms at no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses

ezW2 is compatible with Windows 11 systems. It can also run on Windows 10, and 8. Starting at $ 49.00 per installation to print and mail. Download ezW2 softwar e today at halfpricesoft.com. ezW2 Can run on MAC with Apple Bootcamp Application.

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small to mid-size business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by customers for over 20 years and will allow US business owners to simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

