New Faces in Level Agency Leadership

"We're beyond excited to welcome Amy to the team," remarks Patrick Van Gorder, partner and Executive Vice President. "Her extensive experience, not only in marketing but in leadership and personnel development, will be a great asset to our agency."

In her role as Account Director II, Stettler will work with Level's B2B teams through the ownership and development of enterprise level strategy and media campaign frameworks.

"I believe my unique approach to brand storytelling, growth marketing, and audience-led strategic customer journey planning will help to solidify the company's position as a top marketing agency in the country," explains Stettler. "What I love about the Level culture is that we practice what we preach. If a process can be automated or supported effectively by a tool, it is. As a result, communication flow is effortless and searching for information is easy; allowing the collective mindshare to focus on what matters most – building our client's business."

Most recently, Biggs was Director of Digital Marketing at a competitive agency. Prior to this, he was the General Manager of a major housing manufacturing operation and Marketing Director over a portfolio of privately owned firms, specializing in everything from construction to craft beer. Biggs is also a nationally recognized podcaster, author, and TEDx speaker.

"When I decided it was time for a new challenge in my career, I had two non-negotiables in mind: an opportunity to fold my personal passions into my professional career and a culture focused on consistent growth and development," explains Biggs. "I've found that and more here at Level, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to help take the agency to new heights."

In his role as Director of Strategic Projects III, Biggs will champion Level's thought leadership and content marketing streams, along with business development efforts.

"The only way to support Level's vision and sustain our growth is to hire top talent and allow them to be the best," explains Patrick Patterson, managing partner and President. "Amy and Myles are vital to facilitating our vision to be Pittsburgh's premier marketing agency and our plan for accelerating growth."

