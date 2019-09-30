New family of adaptable buck-boost converters delivers up to 2.5 A in a tiny footprint to shrink board space

Each of the devices in the family automatically selects buck, buck-boost or boost mode according to the operating conditions. Their complete solution size of 19.5 mm 2 to 25 mm 2 – up to 25% smaller than similar devices – is a result of compact packaging, an advanced control topology requiring few external multilayer ceramic capacitors, and tiny 0.47-µH inductors. The devices offer a wide 1.3-V to 5.5-V input and 1.8-V to 5.2-V output voltage range, which helps engineers speed their designs and encourages reuse across multiple applications.

These DC/DC converters are the latest addition to TI's industry-leading low-I Q power-management portfolio, providing low 11- to 15-µA I Q for excellent light-load efficiency while minimizing power losses and extending run times in battery-driven applications such as portable electronic point-of-sale terminals, grid infrastructure metering devices, wireless sensors and handheld electronic devices.

Key features and benefits

The TPS63802 is a 2-A buck-boost converter with low 11-µA I Q consumption suitable for pulsed-load applications such as industrial Internet of Things devices.

The TPS63805 is a 2-A buck-boost converter with a 22-µF output capacitor and 0.47-µH inductor resulting in a small solution size of 19.5 mm 2 that meets the requirements of handheld industrial and personal electronics applications.

The TPS63806 is a 2.5-A buck-boost converter with a focus on improved load-step regulation for applications with an aggressive load profile that require tight regulation, such as time-of-flight sensors in smartphones, cameras or augmented reality devices.

The TPS63810 is a 2.5-A buck-boost converter with I2C interface for dynamic voltage scaling through either a two-wire interface or the VSEL pin, enabling the device to serve as a pre-regulator or voltage envelope tracker for systems found in smartphones, wireless hearing aids or headphones.

Package, availability and pricing

The new buck-boost converters are available with package type and pricing as listed in the table below.

The TPS63805 and TPS63806 devices are available in production quantities through the TI store and authorized distributors. Pre-production samples are also available for the TPS63802 and TPS63810 devices.

Product Package type Price (1,000-unit quantities) Order now at

the TI store Evaluation module TPS63802 10-pin, 2-mm-by-3-mm thermally enhanced HotRod™ quad flat no-lead (QFN) US$0.98 XPS63802DLAT TPS63802EVM TPS63805 15-pin, 1.4-mm-by-2.3-mm die-size ball grid array (DSBGA) US$0.98 TPS63805YFFR TPS63805EVM TPS63806 15-pin, 1.4-mm-by-2.3-mm DSBGA US$1.05 TPS63806YFFR TPS63806EVM TPS63810 15-pin, 1.4-mm-by-2.3-mm DSBGA US$1.09 XPS63810YFFT TPS63810EVM

