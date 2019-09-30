New family of adaptable buck-boost converters delivers up to 2.5 A in a tiny footprint to shrink board space
Engineers can extend run times in battery-driven applications with TI's high-efficiency, low-IQ converters
Sep 30, 2019, 09:00 ET
DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today introduced a family of four high-efficiency, low-quiescent-current (IQ) buck-boost converters that feature tiny packaging with minimal external components for a small solution size. The integrated TPS63802, TPS63805, TPS63806 and TPS63810 DC/DC noninverting buck-boost converters offer wide input and output voltage ranges that scale to support multiple battery-driven applications, helping engineers simplify and accelerate their designs. For more information, samples and evaluation modules, see www.ti.com/new-buck-boosts-pr.
Each of the devices in the family automatically selects buck, buck-boost or boost mode according to the operating conditions. Their complete solution size of 19.5 mm2 to 25 mm2 – up to 25% smaller than similar devices – is a result of compact packaging, an advanced control topology requiring few external multilayer ceramic capacitors, and tiny 0.47-µH inductors. The devices offer a wide 1.3-V to 5.5-V input and 1.8-V to 5.2-V output voltage range, which helps engineers speed their designs and encourages reuse across multiple applications.
These DC/DC converters are the latest addition to TI's industry-leading low-IQ power-management portfolio, providing low 11- to 15-µA IQ for excellent light-load efficiency while minimizing power losses and extending run times in battery-driven applications such as portable electronic point-of-sale terminals, grid infrastructure metering devices, wireless sensors and handheld electronic devices.
Key features and benefits
- The TPS63802 is a 2-A buck-boost converter with low 11-µA IQ consumption suitable for pulsed-load applications such as industrial Internet of Things devices.
- The TPS63805 is a 2-A buck-boost converter with a 22-µF output capacitor and 0.47-µH inductor resulting in a small solution size of 19.5 mm2 that meets the requirements of handheld industrial and personal electronics applications.
- The TPS63806 is a 2.5-A buck-boost converter with a focus on improved load-step regulation for applications with an aggressive load profile that require tight regulation, such as time-of-flight sensors in smartphones, cameras or augmented reality devices.
- The TPS63810 is a 2.5-A buck-boost converter with I2C interface for dynamic voltage scaling through either a two-wire interface or the VSEL pin, enabling the device to serve as a pre-regulator or voltage envelope tracker for systems found in smartphones, wireless hearing aids or headphones.
Package, availability and pricing
The new buck-boost converters are available with package type and pricing as listed in the table below.
The TPS63805 and TPS63806 devices are available in production quantities through the TI store and authorized distributors. Pre-production samples are also available for the TPS63802 and TPS63810 devices.
|
Product
|
Package type
|
Price
(1,000-unit
quantities)
|
Order now at
|
Evaluation
module
|
TPS63802
|
10-pin, 2-mm-by-3-mm thermally enhanced HotRod™ quad flat no-lead (QFN)
|
US$0.98
|
TPS63805
|
15-pin, 1.4-mm-by-2.3-mm die-size ball grid array (DSBGA)
|
US$0.98
|
TPS63806
|
15-pin, 1.4-mm-by-2.3-mm DSBGA
|
US$1.05
|
TPS63810
|
15-pin, 1.4-mm-by-2.3-mm DSBGA
|
US$1.09
Learn more from TI's power experts
- Download the data sheets for the TPS63802, TPS63805, TPS63806 and TPS63810 buck-boost converters.
- Read the technical article, "Is there a universal tool for DC voltage conversion?"
- Read these application notes:
- "Buck-Boost Converters Solving Power Challenges in Optical Modules."
- "Supercapacitor backup power supply with TPS63802."
- "Selecting a DC/DC Converter for Maximum Battery Life in Pulsed-Load Applications."
- See the extensive range of power designs in TI's reference design library.
- Learn about TI's diverse selection of DC/DC buck-boost converters and comprehensive portfolio of power-management products.
- Search for fast, verified answers and design help from TI experts in the TI E2E™ Community Power Management forum.
- Design with the WEBENCH® Power Designer tool.
About Texas Instruments
From connected cars and intelligent homes to self-monitoring health devices and automated factories, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) products are at work in virtually every type of electronic system. With operations in more than 30 countries, we engineer, manufacture, test and sell analog and embedded semiconductor chips. Our employees, about 30,000 worldwide, are driven by core values of integrity, innovation and commitment, and they work every day to shape the future of technology. Learn more at www.ti.com.
Trademarks
WEBENCH is a registered trademark and TI E2E and HotRod are trademarks of Texas Instruments. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners.
SOURCE Texas Instruments
Share this article