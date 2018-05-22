New Fantasy Football Game Platform 'Protoblock' Drafts as its PR Quarterback TransMedia Group, which will be First PR Firm to Accept Cryptocurrency in Payment of Monthly PR Fees

"Our publicity will highlight NFL Projections game starting up in September, were 5 million Fantasybit coins will be awarded for accuracy and skill," said TransMedia President Adrienne Mazzone.

Trading game with 2018 season-long contracts has resumed following the NFL Draft. "I'm thrilled Protoblock drafted us for publicity, which is going to be fun, exciting and rewarding," she added.

"The touchdown PR messages we'll be throwing to media is how Brady-like Protoblock can turn your fantasy football skills into real value," said TransMedia Group Founder and CEO Tom Madden, whose latest book is titled "Is there enough Brady in Trump to win the inSUPERable BOWL?" available on Amazon.

Protoblock has invented a new environmentally friendly cryptocurrency, which replaces wasteful proof-of-work mining in Bitcoin, with proof-of-skill in Fantasybits, which TransMedia will be explaining in future news releases, he said.

"Part of our story will focus on the Protoblock founder and CEO Jay Berg, who ingeniously built this new fantasy football game platform and blockchain from scratch." Berg has more than 20 years of experience developing, designing and delivering complex software solutions with a focus on electronic exchanges, high-frequency trading, cryptocurrency exchanges and proprietary trading groups.

Berg is the son of another genius, Milton Berg who predicted the 1987 stock market crash.

Fantasybits are generated for each fantasy point scored in NFL games, and awarded to users for projection accuracy. Protoblock trading game, utilizes Fantasybits in a market, where fantasy football players can manage risk and leverage skill.

For example, in Super Bowl 52 trading, Protoblock traders bet on or against any position player, by buying or selling forwards contracts, which settle at total fantasy points scored. Fantasybits needed for trading.

Blockchain technology makes the Protoblock platform inherently fair, open, and decentralized, and makes each Protoblock Player a part owner.

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-750-9800 x2270; amazzone@transmediagroup.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-fantasy-football-game-platform-protoblock-drafts-as-its-pr-quarterback-transmedia-group-which-will-be-first-pr-firm-to-accept-cryptocurrency-in-payment-of-monthly-pr-fees-300652859.html

SOURCE TransMedia Group

Related Links

http://www.transmediagroup.com

