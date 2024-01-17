New Farm Bill-Compliant CBD and Hemp Seed Payment Gateways Now Available

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Payment Gateways, an A+ rated and BBB-accredited provider of payment processing solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest offering: Online payment gateways designed specifically for legal, Farm Bill-compliant CBD and hemp seed businesses in the United States.

This stable, affordable online payment processing solution for federally legal cannabis seed businesses empowers website owners to accept credit card payments seamlessly. Unlike other payment integrations in the market, this new solution allows business owners to confidently promote the plants' anticipated cannabinol levels, including THC and CBD, that will ultimately be grown from their seeds.

With these new payment processing options, American hemp and CBD businesses can showcase the quality and potential of their seeds. As a Gold Member of the National Hemp Association, OrganicPaymentGateways.com recognizes CBD and hemp seed businesses' unique needs and aims to provide them with a range of payment processing options that integrate seamlessly with their preferred website builders and shopping carts.

The payment processing solutions offered by Organic Payment Gateways are compatible with leading e-commerce platforms such as WordPress, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, and more. Working closely with businesses and their web designers, Organic Payment Gateways ensures a smooth and cost-effective setup, reducing concerns about merchant account shutdowns or the need to switch shopping carts at the last minute.

Finding a suitable payment gateway for online CBD and hemp seed businesses can be a daunting and time-consuming task. Organic Payment Gateways aims to simplify this process, enabling businesses to focus on sales and customer service. Organic Payment Gateways allows businesses to efficiently sell their hemp and CBD products by providing hassle-free online payment processing.

These new payment processing options enable most established CBD and hemp seed businesses to publicize the levels of cannabinol they expect from the plants their seeds will produce – whether it's the THC or CBD level. Because of this, companies can now effectively showcase the value and potential of their hemp and CBD products to their customers without fear of having their merchant account shut down due to violating a payment gateway's prohibited products policy.

Organic Payment Gateways provides specialized, user-friendly payment gateways tailored to CBD and hemp seed businesses' unique needs. The solutions cover a wide range of products, including CBD oils, beauty products, skincare items, hemp oil, homeopathic remedies, dietary supplements, vitamins, and now seeds. In cases where a unique or innovative product is offered for sale, Organic Payment Gateways provides free personalized consultations to cater to individual business requirements.

Recognizing the needs of business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) websites in the CBD and supplement industries, Organic Payment Gateways provides payment gateway solutions for US-based websites that engage in wholesaling and direct-to-home shipments of seeds. This helps ensure that regulated businesses involved in B2B and B2C product sales can seamlessly accept online credit card payments.

Website owners in the CBD and hemp seed industries can now experience the convenience and flexibility of the new payment acceptance options offered by Organic Payment Gateways. To learn more about these credit card processing solutions and how they can help businesses secure and stabilize their cash flow, you can visit their website at https://organicpaymentgateways.com/cbd/how-to-get-a-seed-payment-gateway/

About Organic Payment Gateways:

With a focus on one-on-one, US-based customer service and seamless payment gateway integrations, Organic Payment Gateways has been a trusted provider of payment gateways and merchant account placements for businesses in the CBD and hemp industries since 2018. By simplifying the payment processing application and integration experience, OrganicPaymentGateways.com empowers businesses to succeed in the rapidly evolving market.

