New FDA-Approved Nasal Spray Anti-Depressant SPRAVATO™ Now Available in Bay Area at Palo Alto Mind Body

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- By age 22, Victor C. had tried everything in his battled against severe depression and was losing hope. Last year he found new hope with intravenous ketamine infusions. Ketamine lifted his depression. "I felt reborn," he said. "There is no other way to put it. It's indescribable." With the FDA approval of SPRAVATO™ (www.paloaltomindbody.com/services/spravato) ketamine-based nasal spray, others like Victor have new hope in their battle against severe depression.

Victor first benefited from intravenous ketamine infusions administered at Palo Alto Mind Body under the direction of Dr. M Rameen Ghorieshi (www.paloaltomindbody.com/provider/m-rameen-ghorieshi-md-mph). After initial treatments, Victor transitioned to a maintenance routine involving an off-label ketamine nasal spray. This enabled him to maintain progress made with ketamine infusions and reduce the frequency of booster infusions. FDA's approval of SPRAVATO™ affirms what Victor knows: ketamine-based treatments work. Furthermore, FDA approval clears the path for patients like Victor to receive support from insurance.

Dr. Ghorieshi, one of the first certified providers of SPRAVATO™ in the Bay Area, is now seeing new patients interested in SPRAVATO™. "We've successfully administered over 1000 ketamine treatments to patients with severe depression, anxiety, PTSD, and chronic pain. The results are tremendously positive," said Dr. Ghorieshi. "This is an amazing opportunity to help a broader range of patients. FDA approval, often followed by insurance coverage, is important to many patients. Additionally, the nasal spray is a great alternative for those uneasy about receiving infusions."

After more than 1000 IV ketamine treatments (www.paloaltomindbody.com/services/iv-ketamine-infusions), Dr. Ghorieshi reports that 87% of patients have experienced significant improvement and 35% of those consider the improvement to be "life-changing."

In August 2018, Victor hoped to return to college. With ketamine, he took control of his life, returned to school, and finished with a 3.9 average. "I know many people struggling with depression who don't know what to do. I now have confidence that there's a future," he said.

Palo Alto Mind Body with Janssen CarePath helps patients understand affordable options to seek treatment with SPRAVATO™ including insurance verification and discounts.

