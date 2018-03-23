New Federal Standard to Improve Safety of Infant Bouncer Seats Takes Effect

Fall hazard warnings will be placed on the front of the bouncer seat near the baby's head and shoulders, improving the visibility of the warning. The standard also instructs caregivers to use restraints, even if a baby falls asleep in the bouncer, which is a likely occurrence.

Warning labels must include these statements:

"Use bouncer ONLY on the floor."

"ALWAYS use restraints and adjust to fit snugly, even if baby falls asleep."

"STOP using bouncer when baby starts trying to sit up or has reached [insert manufacturer's recommended maximum weight, not to exceed 20 lbs.], whichever comes first."

What the Data Show

Between January 1, 2006 and July 6, 2016, there were 347 incidents involving bouncer seats reported to CPSC, including 12 fatalities and 54 injuries. The major cause of reported fatalities was suffocation when unrestrained babies turned over in a bouncer or bouncers tipped over onto soft surfaces (e.g., mattresses and comforters) when placed on adult beds and in cribs. Additional incidents primarily involved infants falling while in bouncers, or falling from a bouncer placed in hazardous locations, such as kitchen countertops, tables and other elevated surfaces.

Safety Tips for Using Infant Bouncer Seats

CPSC recommends the following tips for parents and caregivers when using an infant bouncer seat:

Always use the bouncer on the floor, never on a countertop, table or other elevated surface.

Never place the bouncer on a bed, sofa, or other soft surface because babies have suffocated when bouncers tip over onto soft surfaces.

Always use restraints and adjust restraints to fit snugly, even if baby falls asleep.

Stay nearby and watch the baby during use.

Stop using the bouncer when a child is able to sit up on his/her own or the baby reaches 20 lbs. or the manufacturer's recommended maximum weight.

