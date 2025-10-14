New Ferrero® Survey Reveals "Adultoween" Trend Continues to Soar as Greater Than Half of Adults Want Their Own Adult Halloween Night

News provided by

Ferrero North America

Oct 14, 2025, 09:01 ET

Meanwhile, Adults Would Rather Visit a Haunted House Than See an Ex, and Men Are Leading the Personal Candy Game

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero North America today released The Ferrero Halloween Report, revealing groundbreaking findings that confirm the "Adultoween" trend has exploded across the nation, with adults boldly claiming Halloween as their own holiday. Most telling: over half of adults (54%) now believe they deserve their own adult Halloween night without childcare responsibilities - the ultimate declaration that Halloween isn't just for kids anymore.

The nationwide study also reveals that 65% of adults would rather face a haunted house than running into their ex - proving Halloween offers the ultimate escape from adult reality. Meanwhile, men are driving the personal candy game, with 65% buying extra Halloween candy to save for themselves compared to 55% of women.

Adults Stage Halloween Takeover

  • 62% of adults believe Halloween is as much for adults as it is for children
  • 71% of parents agree Halloween belongs to grown-ups too
  • 47% of adults name Halloween as their favorite holiday

"Last year we identified the emerging 'Adultoween' trend, and now we're seeing it evolve into a full cultural movement," said Chad Stubbs, Chief Marketing Officer, Ferrero North America. "Adults aren't just participating in Halloween anymore - they're truly embracing it as their own holiday. From carving out child-free celebrations to curating personal candy collections, adults are rediscovering the magic of Halloween in their own way."

The Great Candy Heist Continues

  • 64% buy candy this year even if they don't expect trick-or-treaters
  • 71% of parents buy extra candy for themselves "just in case"
  • 58% of adults believe they can take candy when accompanying trick-or-treaters
  • 64% assert their right to their children's leftover Halloween candy

Premium Candy Rules the Night

Adults' personal stash priorities:

  • 76% want full-sized candy bars
  • 72% prefer premium chocolate bars
  • 67% choose nostalgic childhood favorites
  • 72% prefer familiar flavors over novelty options
  • 63% view Halloween as prime time for guilt-free candy indulgence

Men Take Halloween Seriously

  • 65% of men buy extra Halloween candy to save for themselves compared to 55% of women
  • 52% of men splurge on premium candy for "good candy house" status vs. 41% of women
  • 21% of men judge neighbors by candy quality vs.15% of women

Nostalgia Fuels the Revolution

  • At its heart, "Adultoween" runs on pure nostalgia, with 60% of respondents celebrating Halloween for nostalgic reasons - jumping to 68% among parents. This emotional connection explains why 65% would rather face a haunted house than running into their ex, proving Halloween offers the ultimate escape from adult reality.

Ferrero's Halloween collection is available nationwide now, featuring new Marshmallow Butterfinger®, CRUNCH® White, Keebler® Spookie Fudge Stripes, Kinder Bueno Halloween Snack Size Bags, Kinder Joy® Glow in the Dark Halloween Eggs, Tic Tac® Trick or Treat, and more.

About the Survey: These findings are from a nationwide study conducted on behalf of Ferrero by Golin in partnership with Dynata among 1,000 adults aged 18 and older, surveyed online from September 4-9, 2025. The margin of error (at the 95% confidence level) is +/- 3%.

CONTACT: Jaclyn Giuliano, [email protected]

SOURCE Ferrero North America

