New Ferrero® Survey Reveals "Adultoween" Trend Continues to Soar as Greater Than Half of Adults Want Their Own Adult Halloween Night

The nationwide study also reveals that 65% of adults would rather face a haunted house than running into their ex - proving Halloween offers the ultimate escape from adult reality. Meanwhile, men are driving the personal candy game, with 65% buying extra Halloween candy to save for themselves compared to 55% of women.
Adults Stage Halloween Takeover
- 62% of adults believe Halloween is as much for adults as it is for children
- 71% of parents agree Halloween belongs to grown-ups too
- 47% of adults name Halloween as their favorite holiday
"Last year we identified the emerging 'Adultoween' trend, and now we're seeing it evolve into a full cultural movement," said Chad Stubbs, Chief Marketing Officer, Ferrero North America. "Adults aren't just participating in Halloween anymore - they're truly embracing it as their own holiday. From carving out child-free celebrations to curating personal candy collections, adults are rediscovering the magic of Halloween in their own way."
The Great Candy Heist Continues
- 64% buy candy this year even if they don't expect trick-or-treaters
- 71% of parents buy extra candy for themselves "just in case"
- 58% of adults believe they can take candy when accompanying trick-or-treaters
- 64% assert their right to their children's leftover Halloween candy
Premium Candy Rules the Night
Adults' personal stash priorities:
- 76% want full-sized candy bars
- 72% prefer premium chocolate bars
- 67% choose nostalgic childhood favorites
- 72% prefer familiar flavors over novelty options
- 63% view Halloween as prime time for guilt-free candy indulgence
Men Take Halloween Seriously
- 65% of men buy extra Halloween candy to save for themselves compared to 55% of women
- 52% of men splurge on premium candy for "good candy house" status vs. 41% of women
- 21% of men judge neighbors by candy quality vs.15% of women
Nostalgia Fuels the Revolution
- At its heart, "Adultoween" runs on pure nostalgia, with 60% of respondents celebrating Halloween for nostalgic reasons - jumping to 68% among parents. This emotional connection explains why 65% would rather face a haunted house than running into their ex, proving Halloween offers the ultimate escape from adult reality.
Ferrero's Halloween collection is available nationwide now, featuring new Marshmallow Butterfinger®, CRUNCH® White, Keebler® Spookie Fudge Stripes, Kinder Bueno Halloween Snack Size Bags, Kinder Joy® Glow in the Dark Halloween Eggs, Tic Tac® Trick or Treat, and more.
About the Survey: These findings are from a nationwide study conducted on behalf of Ferrero by Golin in partnership with Dynata among 1,000 adults aged 18 and older, surveyed online from September 4-9, 2025. The margin of error (at the 95% confidence level) is +/- 3%.
