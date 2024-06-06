New Fiat 500e Drop: 'Inspired By Los Angeles'

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

New Fiat 500e Drop: 2024 Fiat 500e Inspired By Los Angeles

New Fiat 500e Inspired By Los Angeles model features exclusive Marine Layer Mist exterior color, reminiscent of the coastal marine layer that swathes LA beaches in spring and summer

500e Inspired By Los Angeles model aligns with symbols of Italian and Angeleno culture – fashion-forward design and beautiful ocean coastlines

Inspired By Los Angeles, available for order this month, will arrive at dealers in the third quarter of 2024

Pricing for Inspired By Los Angeles, featuring standard JBL audio system and Level 2 active driving assist system (ADAS), starts at $36,000 , not including $1,595 destination

Today, FIAT announced the brand's next drop for the all-electric 500e, the new Fiat 500e Inspired By Los Angeles model. Joining the (500e)RED edition and the Inspired By Beauty and Inspired By Music models, the new 500e Inspired By Los Angeles brings another unique variation to the all-electric 500e, one influenced by an iconic west coast American metropolis, the City of Angels.

"Los Angeles's special combination of 'La Dolce Vita' beach lifestyle, iconic car culture and high adoption of BEVs means it's the ideal inspiration for our next 500e drop," said Aamir Ahmed, head of FIAT North America. "The new Fiat 500e Inspired By Los Angeles reflects both Italian heritage, with its classic cinquecento design theme and made-in-Turin origin, and Angeleno culture, reflected in its Marine Layer Mist color and urban mission."

Inspired By Los Angeles

The only drop that wears the cool, mystic shade of Marine Layer Mist, the Inspired By Los Angeles model is named after the Southern California coastal marine layer that results from air masses of different temperatures and densities interacting, a natural phenomenon from May through June that gives the City of Angels a magical and complex feel, much like the Marine Layer Mist paint color.

Exterior design features include matte gray mirror caps and black daylight opening (DLO) molding. On the inside, style meets comfort with beige eco-leather seats, soft-touch steering wheel and body-color instrument panel. An exceptional JBL seven-speaker amplified audio system with subwoofer comes standard, featuring four Virtual Venues handpicked by Italian Maestro Andrea Bocelli. The Virtual Venues change the acoustic characteristics of the cabin, depending on the chosen location, transporting passengers to unique listening environments.

Inspired By Los Angeles key features:

Exclusive Marine Layer exterior paint

exterior paint Black daylight opening trim

Matte grey mirror caps

Body-color instrument panel

17-inch machined diamond-cut alloy wheels with summer or all-season tires

Seven-speaker JBL amplified audio system with subwoofer

Level 2 ADAS

The Inspired By Los Angeles model features standard Level 2 active driving system, which combines adaptive cruise control and Lane Keep Assist to assist the driver on select roads. The Fiat 500e is the only all-electric car in its segment to offer Level 2, hands-on driver assist technology.

The BEV Experience

The lightest passenger BEV in the market, the 500e boasts an estimated range of 149 miles (240 kilometers), enabled by a 42-KWh battery with a Level 2 (11 kW) charge time of six hours. BEV capability combined with quintessential design cues make it unmistakably FIAT, with style and sustainability at its core.

The Fiat 500e is exceptionally intuitive with no need for instructions, fun to drive and friendly. It even sings. Welcoming passengers with a digital melody, the 500e sets the tone for an immersive Italian experience. In addition, the acoustic vehicle alert system (AVAS) "sings" to pedestrians with a song titled, "The Sound of 500," authored by Flavio Ibba-Marco Gualdi. The exclusive melody provides a taste of Italian culture during the first moments of every drive.

Every Fiat 500e includes FIAT telematics with three years of real-time Fiat 500e smartphone app connectivity.

On the road, the 500e boasts 117 horsepower and 162 lb.-ft. of torque, reaching 0-60 mph in 8.5 seconds, providing excellent performance while managing range.

Every Fiat 500e includes a Level 2 charging wall unit or charge credits through Free2move Charge to ease the transition to electrification. Free2move is Stellantis' 360-degree ecosystem, delivering seamless charging and energy management to address all electric-vehicle customer needs.

The 500e handily tackles the common concern of charge time using an 85-kW fast charger system in which five minutes of charge time translates to a range of up to 31 miles (50 kilometers), more than what's needed for average daily use. The 500e includes an 11-kW AC-DC on-board charger for easy charging at home or on the road, which can be scheduled ahead of time through Uconnect or the Uconnect mobile app. Estimated charge time from 0-80% is approximately 35 minutes with an 85-kW DC fast charge; estimated time from 0-100% is six hours with a Level 2 (11-kW) charging station.

The 500e Inspired By Los Angeles model arrives in FIAT showrooms in North America starting in the third quarter of 2024.

FIAT Brand

FIAT brand celebrates 125 years as an automaker and some things haven't changed. Iconic Italian design and refinement, plus a fun-to-drive factor, come standard with every Fiat.

In early 2024, FIAT brand will launch the Fiat 500e, the first Stellantis retail battery-electric vehicle offering in North America and the best-selling city EV in Europe.

FIAT is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com

SOURCE Stellantis