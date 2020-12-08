New Filipino E-Commerce Site Launches in Time for the Holiday Season

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bianca Trinidad, the founder, and owner has launched Filiflavors.

Filiflavors is a Pinay-owned e-commerce site that sells packaged curated boxes filled with your favorite Filipino snacks, ingredients, and more. The e-commerce site initially launched in October and has since received a positive response. With the launch of Filiflavors, Bianca hopes to provide access to Filipino favorites to all Filipino-Americans at any time for their convenience.

Surprise Box - Handaan (Snack + Savory Items)

"Our boxes recreate the 'pasalubong' experience," said Bianca Trinidad, the Founder and Owner of Filiflavors. "Filiflavors aims to provide you with the most convenient and delightful experience to get a taste of what the Philippines has to offer."

Bianca and her family moved to the United States a few years ago to provide a better life for her younger brother, who was diagnosed within the Autism Spectrum. Filipino food gave Bianca and her family a chance to relive memories from back home in the Philippines. Following the launch of Filiflavors, a percentage of each sale is donated to Support for Families of Children with Disabilities, a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco.

"Our main differentiator is our purpose," said Bianca. "We're supporting the Autism community by donating a small portion of our earnings to Support for Families of Children with Disabilities; this is my small tribute to my brother, who has been diagnosed within the spectrum when he was younger."

For a limited offer, use the code PR10OFF until 12/18/2020 to receive 10% off your Filiflavors order. Additionally, for the Holiday season, a free pack of Filipino Spaghetti Sauce will be included in your order. Filiflavors ships throughout the United States, however excluding Alaska and Hawai'i. Visit www.filiflavors.com to order a curated Filipino box for you or your loved ones during the holiday season.

About Filiflavors

Filiflavors is a 100% Pinay-owned small business curating boxes of Filipino packaged goods. Filiflavors is meant to bridge the gap by providing Filipino items conveniently, whether you're missing the familiar tastes of home to discovering and learning about Filipino food and culture. We aim to provide you with the most convenient and delightful experience to get a taste of what the Philippines have to offer. A small part of our earnings will benefit "Support for Families of Children with Disabilities," a nonprofit organization in San Francisco.

Filiflavors aims to be an instrument in providing Filipino food representation while also providing awareness, resources, and opportunities for people with Autism.

Connect with Filiflavors at www.filiflavors.com or on Instagram and Facebook @filiflavors.

