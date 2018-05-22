New Film Silence Patton: First Victim Of The Cold War

NEW YORK, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Not since 1970's George C. Scott's Patton has there been a film like this!"

A new WW2 documentary film, Silence Patton: First Victim of the Cold War released by Sony Pictures exposes the career, character and demise of General George S. Patton, the controversial four-star general. The 90-minute, graphic-novel-style documentary presents a depth of research based on the general's own diaries and focuses on little known post-war geopolitics that laid the groundwork for the Cold War.

The question at the heart of Silence Patton remains: Did Patton know something others did not and did he pay a price for that knowledge? He believed Berlin could be taken, as well as Prague — an argument subsequently made by many historians. Not saving the people of Eastern Europe, contended Patton, was a broken promise that would leave an unfinished war. And He was right in predicting the Cold War. Only a few years after Patton's prophetic warning, Germany would need its army back to stop Russian aggression in post-war Berlin.

After his military "demotion," Patton continued to mouth off publicly against his superiors and against the Russians. He threatened to share all he had observed during the war once he returned to the U.S., promising to "take the gag off." He wrote a tell-all memoir that, even though softened by his family, revealed a not-so-silent Patton. The memoir allowed him to speak for himself in all his rawness and honesty. A voice that would roar!

On his last day in Europe before leaving for home, Patton was injured in a car accident. He later died in a German hospital. His death has been cloaked in suspicion and mystery. Was is it a just sloppy investigation that followed? Or was it related to a long list of enemies, foreign and domestic? Many observers have come to believe that Patton's enemies did what they had always wanted to do: Silence Patton.

The Sony Pictures released film says Writer Director Robert Orlando, "unleashes Patton's voice, in all its political incorrectness, and finally removes the gag, as if it were a historical confession for a modern audience to hear and decide for themselves!"

