New Fintech Solution Pays Hospitals Upfront While Giving Patients Affordable Payment Plans

PayZen pays hospitals upfront for patient invoices and offers patients zero-interest, fee-free payment plans. Tweet this

PayZen just inked deals with RMS , a Revenue Cycle Management vendor, and Vim , a digital health company that connects payers to providers at the point of care. The partnerships have allowed PayZen to successfully deploy the AI-backed technology platform across a number of healthcare providers, reaching hundreds of hospital systems and thousands of patients across the country. The company is receiving strong demand as it enrolls patients who haven't been able to pay their medical bills and gears up for expanded partnerships across the country.

"PayZen addresses a decades-long problem of hospital bills going unpaid due to patients' inability to pay large lump sum medical invoices," said PayZen CEO and co-founder, Itzik Cohen. "We've created a business model that does well and good, addressing the challenges experienced both by patients and hospitals when it comes to out-of-pocket expenses."

Currently, hospitals average payments of just fifteen to thirty cents on the dollar, but once a patient enrolls in the PayZen program, healthcare providers are paid immediately, without recourse.

PayZen's model is the first of its kind, applying an embedded finance approach to healthcare to determine a patient's unique ability to pay. The digital platform easily integrates into any hospital system and makes the application seamless for both patients and hospital administrators. 100 percent of patients are approved, offered a zero percent interest payment plan, are never charged fees, and can change their payment schedule online at any time.

"We are excited to be working with PayZen to offer these innovative and flexible payment plans to patients," said Scott Thomas, CEO at RMS. "This business model takes the payment burden off of patients and the collection burden off of hospitals, so patients can focus on recovery and hospitals can focus on treating patients."

By leveraging PayZen's unique digital patient experience, hospitals can increase collection by 50 percent while reducing the significant expense and resources currently being spent to collect outstanding invoices.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated long-standing financial hurdles for providers," said Oron Afek, CEO at Vim. "We are excited to partner with a company that is offering hope for progress on this critical problem for providers and the patients they serve."

Founded with strong early support from investors, PayZen has secured more than $200 million in debt financing commitments from capital providers.

"We believe vertically embedded fintech solutions will impact many industries which led us to take an integral part in PayZen's incubation," said Omry Ben David, General Partner at Viola Ventures. "The $3.7 trillion U.S. healthcare industry is ripe to be disrupted with affordable, transparent, and inclusive patient payment plans, driven by data and AI, offering a real win-win for providers and patients, with no fine print."

PayZen is headquartered in San Francisco, and the company was founded by Itzik Cohen and Tobias Mezger .

About PayZen: PayZen is a mission-driven healthcare fintech company that aims to tackle the growing patient payment responsibility problem with superior technology and a modern approach. PayZen is backed by leading equity and credit capital investors and is led by proven technology veterans with a successful track record of helping millions of Americans overcome financial struggles.

For more information, visit PayZen's website: PayZen.com

About Vim: Founded in 2011, Vim connects data to workflow at healthcare's "last mile": within clinical operations at the point of patient care. Health plans, patients, and medical providers of every size – from independent practitioners to integrated delivery systems – use Vim software to connect data and care across the health system. Vim's mission is to power affordable, high quality health care through seamless connectivity.

About RMS: Founded in 2006, and based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, RMS ( www.rmsweb.com ) is the leading technology-based healthcare remittance automation platform tool available in the market. Currently used by more than 9,000 billing provider clients in acute care, revenue cycle management, dental and pharmacy, RMS allows healthcare providers, outsourcers and facilities to optimize the remittance matching, reconciliation, and management processes. The Company, which processes nearly 16 million transactions each month, offers its technology-driven solutions both directly to customers and through established channel relationships with leading financial institutions throughout the United States.

SOURCE PayZen