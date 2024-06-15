New Fireproof Safes Bring Security to The Forefront of Office Solutions

MADISON, Wis., June 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The continual rollout of the FireKing product line to Madison Liquidators has just included a totally new office furniture option, Fireproof Safes! As a debut to the company's inventory, the fireproof safes bring an extra level of security to businesses, educational institutions as well as banks and are a necessary measure needed to protect property and documents. Utilizing high-quality materials, manufacturer research, and classic design, this item raises the standard for institutions about which pieces are most important for furnishing their spaces.

The FireKing Fireproof Safe is now available at Madison Liquidators

The FireKing Fireproof Safe has been built using fire-resistant materials and electronic locks for easy access that prevent prying or drilling attempts. A whole range of size options with adjustable shelves for organizing items of varying profiles are key features that make this storage solution fully adaptable to the space. With a focus on including more secure solutions to the current lineup, Madison Liquidators is proud to offer customers a thoughtfully designed, private storage option that remains secure even in cases of disaster.

Among other things, the crowning elements of the fireproof safes are their ability to withstand extreme temperatures for extended periods of time. Apart from fireproofing design, the safes have undergone rigorous testing, achieving a 1-hour fire rating, giving them an industry benchmark for safety. Prioritizing manufacturers that conduct testing on their products, which are then awarded by the industry, is a standard that Madison Liquidators has long maintained when choosing new brand partners who boast security or eco-friendly features.

With several sizes available ranging from 1.2 to 14 cubic feet, customers can protect and store even large-scale items. Style has also been taken into account with three color options that help complement the clean lines and chrome details of its minimalist design. If the standard safe isn't what customers are looking for, the FireKing Safe series also have a variety of options available from a small fireproof safe that can fit passports, money, and jewelry items with three number lock, or a larger variation with keypad, perfect for dorms, vehicles, office desks and more.

Madison Liquidators, a leading provider in the office furniture industry, is the new home of the FireKing File Cabinet and Safe lines. They are committed to providing high-quality, affordable and stylish products designed to furnish and protect office workspaces. FireKing Fireproof Safes are now available to order.

