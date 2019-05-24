New Firestone Ad Campaign to Debut During Indianapolis 500®

The first television commercial entitled "Try 'Em Yourself" will debut on NBC during the broadcast of the 103rd Running™ of the Indianapolis 500 ® on Sunday, May 26. Firestone is the Official Tire of the NTT IndyCar ® Series and the Indy 500 ® .

"In today's increasingly digital world, we are inspired by the notion that trying something for yourself is still the best way to experience it," said Philip Dobbs, chief marketing officer, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. "This simple truth has influenced all of our marketing efforts this year as we look for new ways to engage with tire buyers online, in-store and in our television creative. We are so confident in the performance of Firestone tires that we are encouraging customers to Try 'Em Yourself."

As part of the Try 'Em Yourself campaign, Firestone will introduce a series of digital videos featuring social media followers of the Firestone brand as they test out various new Firestone tire innovations. The first video, entitled "Ken", spotlights the real-time reaction of a young man as he pushes the new Firestone WeatherGrip tire to the limits, and was released online earlier this month.

The Firestone 90-Day Buy & Try Guarantee* surpasses the 30-day industry standard. If consumers aren't entirely satisfied with their Firestone tire purchase, they can return or exchange their tires within the first 90 days.

To learn more about Firestone tires and the 90-Day Buy & Try Guarantee*, visit www.FirestoneTire.com.

*Conditions apply. See Firestonetire.com/warranty for details.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tenn.-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (BSAM) is the U.S. subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tire and rubber company. BSAM and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market a wide range of Bridgestone, Firestone and associate brand tires to address the needs of a broad range of customers, including consumers, automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and those in the agricultural, forestry and mining industries. The companies are engaged in retreading operations throughout the Western Hemisphere and produce air springs, roofing materials, and industrial fibers and textiles. The BSAM family of companies also operates the world's largest chain of automotive tire and service centers. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, the company is dedicated to improving the way people live, work, move and play in all of the communities it calls home.

