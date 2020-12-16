New Firmenich Fragrance Collection Highlights Strength & Optimism Inspired by Pantone® Color of the Year 2021

GENEVA, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, has launched a new collection of fragrances inspired by Pantone® Color of the Year 2021. With formats adapted for liquid hand soap, candles and fine fragrance, nine new fragrances highlight the important themes of strength and optimism expressed by customers in the current reality.

This year, for the first time, Pantone® has selected two colors: Ultimate Gray, a persistent gray, and Illuminating, a golden yellow. These colors emerged from consumers' newfound strength in the face of adversity displayed over the past year, as well as the hopefulness that brighter days lie ahead.

"Today, we are experiencing a moment of resilience, balanced with optimism for the future. The powerful combination of color and scent enables our customers to deliver much-needed comfort and strength to help consumers overcome stress," said Ilaria Resta, President, Global Perfumery. "Gray, mineral-rich clay comforts us, boosting our steadfastness, while yellow, solar citrus warms us, bringing us hope for tomorrow."

Nine Firmenich perfumers from around the world developed a new collection of fragrances, bringing together their unique creativity with Firmenich's award-winning ingredients palette, from naturals and molecules, to biotech innovations, as well as patented technology to reinforce both hygiene and emotional benefits.

ULTIMATE GRAY

A modern, popular choice for home decor, gray is present in our most private and secure spaces. Seventy-two percent* of consumers still plan to do more activities from home and 63%* say they're going to be traveling less. With understated elegance, gray provides us comfort and familiarity throughout our day. Three fragrances – Clean Slate, Claystone and Smoked Minerals – explore the olfactive concept of gray clay, with a blend of mineral notes. Ingredients such as cashmere woods help provide comfort to the blends.

ILLUMINATING YELLOW

As 67%* of consumers still expect the pandemic to last for a long time, the familiar feeling of the warmth from the yellow sun can provide comfort in hard times. Yellow represents a sparkling, uplifting fragrance. The three scents – Sunshower, Citrus Spirit and Golden Hour – deliver an experience full of energy, using the bright notes of solar citrus. Touches of musk add comfort to the blends.

FLAVOR OF THE YEAR

Working with the Firmenich Taste & Beyond team, Firmenich also developed three fragrances to represent the Flavors of the Year. As a super-root, ginger is symbolic of strong, root toughness. As a super-fruit, yuzu is symbolic of unfailing optimism. Corresponding fragrances include: Ginger Root, Ginger Yuzu Tea, and Shining Silence.

Perfumer Ashley Balavoine said: "We created fragrances that respond to consumer needs for security—safety, health and comfort. Consumers have been forced to face ideas they've never faced before, or perhaps taken for granted. We want to ground consumers, reinforce them, and also lift their spirits towards a better future."

Pantone®, provider of professional color language standards and digital solutions, has selected the Color of the Year for 20 years by analyzing trends and influences across a wide range of lifestyle areas including the entertainment industry, art, fashion, design, and travel destinations. Since 2000, Firmenich has nurtured a relationship with Pantone® which allows us to stay ahead of emerging insights and bring the colors to life through flavors and fragrance.

* Sources: Firmenich COVID-19 Global Survey, W2 Adjustment, Sept 2020. Firmenich US Ingredients Survey, April 2020. Firmenich Emotions360.

