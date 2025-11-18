New Formula, Qualia Creatine+, Transforms How Creatine Is Supplemented

Qualia's New Product Leverages Leading-Edge Science To Advance Creatine's Formulation Methods.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The popularity of creatine supplementation is currently exploding, with its 0.7 billion dollar global market projected to become 4.7 billion within the next decade. Qualia Creatine+ , a new formula from Qualia Life Sciences, is seeking to advance the health benefits of creatine by perfecting formulation details commonly overlooked by prior creatine products.

The human body makes creatine, which helps build muscle, maintain brain health, and enable energy. But past age 30, human creatine production declines, leading to its increasingly popular supplementation. But many factors can limit creatine's health benefits when taken as a supplement, such as the lack of key cofactor ingredients that aid absorption and activation, poor solubility, and non-standardized forms that limit quality control.

"Our science team was surprised by the lack of creatine formulations that reflect the leading edge research in their formulation methods," states Qualia CEO James Schmachtenberger. "So we stacked all these emerging techniques for optimal creatine supplementation into one product with Qualia Creatine+, which represents a large step forward for consumers wanting to maximize the potential of what creatine can do for their health."

Qualia Creatine+ is a doctor-formulated drink mix combining multiple clinically studied creatine forms, as well as magnesium to aid creatine's conversion into phosphocreatine, which acts as the body's rapid energy reserve. It also combines sea salt whose ions aid creatine's cellular delivery, and Qualia Creatine+ uses a micronization technology that aids creatine's water solubility, avoiding the clumpiness of many common creatine brands.*

"Millions of people are already experiencing noticeable results from even average creatine products," adds Schmachtenberger. "We're excited for consumers to experience just how transformative creatine supplementation can be for their health when it reflects the most advanced formulation methods currently known to science."

Qualia Creatine+ is available in November, and the Qualia line of supplements can be found at www.qualialife.com , Amazon, and in select retailers.

About Qualia Life Sciences:

Qualia Life Sciences was established in 2015. Their products aim to change the way people age through pioneering standards that include human studies on every formula prior to release. Their expanding product lineup includes support for brain health , cellular health , NAD+levels , magnesium , and the recently released Qualia Stem Cell .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Qualia Life Sciences