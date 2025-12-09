Qualia Life Sciences, Award-Winning Supplement Brand, Celebrates Its 10th Year Anniversary

With Human Studies On Every Formula, Qualia's Industry-Leading Research Standards Are Fueling Innovation and Rapid Growth

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When Qualia Life Sciences was founded in December of 2015, their pioneering standards were unheard of in the supplement industry; an industry often criticized for prioritizing marketing ahead of rigorous evidence. Ten years later, and after millions invested in research and development, Qualia Life Sciences is thriving, widely recognized as trailblazers that ushered in higher consumer standards in the 800 billion dollar annual supplement market.

Many of Qualia's science standards remain unique. Instead of citing studies on individual ingredients within a supplement formula (which is the industry norm), Qualia runs human studies on every formula prior to release and only releases a product if it meets or exceeds expected outcomes. Several products have double-blind, placebo controlled validation with many more clinical trials under way. This distinction has enabled Qualia to verify its formulas' health benefits that often have dozens of ingredients in one formula, working together as a synergistic whole.

Qualia's formulation strategies are also uniquely premised on complex systems science. This scientific approach places heavy emphasis on researching complementary ingredient relationships in order to craft multi-ingredient formulas with greater health benefits than taking ingredients in isolation. This also eliminates the guesswork for consumers regarding the challenging decisions of which single-ingredient supplements should or should not be paired together, and at what dosages. They also design formulas that work with the body's regulatory systems, rather than overriding them, to achieve results by way of greater bodily self-regulation.

"We've been so fortunate to have attracted many of the best doctors and scientists in the field to join our team, making it possible to achieve and maintain such high standards", states Qualia CEO and cofounder James Schmachtenberger. "Our company's growth over the last decade is a testament to how much people want rigorous evidence and true depth of research on the actual supplement formulas they purchase. Online tools are making it far easier for anyone to investigate the quality and evidence behind the products they buy. We anticipated this increasing consumer sophistication quite early, and it has been an advantage for us."

Qualia's product lineup, which features formulas for longevity, fitness, sleep, brain health, and other common needs, have recently won significant industry acclaim. Qualia was the recipient of the 2025 Nutrition Business Journal Award for Science & Innovation and the only supplement brand named as finalists in multiple categories of the 2025 Nexty Awards. These awards are some of the most prestigious in the supplement industry, and their products are now endorsed by health and wellness legends such as Deepak Chopra, Dave Asprey, Ben Greenfield, JJ Virgin, and Dr. Hyla Cass, with expanding retail presence in stores such as GNC and Sprouts.

Qualia's 10th anniversary celebration will feature many forms of reward and appreciation for their growing customer community. "We're honored that discerning customers valued what we were trying to do from the beginning." adds Schmachtenberger. "At our current trajectory, we're thrilled at the impact we could make on global health and longevity over the next decade."

Qualia Life Sciences was established in 2015. Their products aim to change the way people age through pioneering standards that include human studies on every formula prior to release. Their expanding product lineup includes support for brain health , cellular health , NAD+levels , magnesium , and the recently released Qualia Stem Cell .

