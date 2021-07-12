New Foundation Called "Catmosphere" is Launched to Raise Awareness of Big Cat Conservation

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new foundation, "Catmosphere," was launched today with the mission of saving the lives of Big Cats and their critical ecosystems. Through public awareness campaigns and other efforts, Catmosphere will engage in global outreach to amplify the work of Panthera, the only organization in the world that is devoted exclusively to the conservation of the 40 species of wild cats.

Catmosphere was created by Reema Bandar Al Saud, who in 2019 became the first female Saudi Ambassador to the United States of America. Her expertise in fundraising and organizing global events will support and help expand Panthera's comprehensive conservation efforts, so that, as a collective, they can secure a future for Big Cats.

In making her announcement, Princess Reema said, "Catmosphere is a catalyst for change. Its campaigns and activations are launched to build momentum globally around Big Cat conservation. I first understood the threat to the future of Big Cats when I learned about Panthera's work in Saudi Arabia with The Royal Commission for AlUla, where they are researching the status of the Arabian Leopard in the Kingdom, with a view to forging a path for its recovery in the region."

Relying on the expertise of the world's premier cat biologists, Panthera develops and implements strategies to study and protect the seven species of Big Cats: cheetahs, jaguars, leopards, lions, pumas, snow leopards and tigers. Panthera partners with local and international NGOs, scientific institutions, local communities, governments around the globe and citizens who want to help ensure a future for wild cats.

In announcing their partnership, Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan, Founder & Chairman of the Board of Panthera said, "As Panthera celebrates its 15 years of impact-driven cat conservation, it is simply an honor to be supported by Catmosphere — a fantastic new initiative led by Princess Reema, who enjoys a longstanding and highly distinguished track record in mass-participation and inclusive campaigns that bring about change."

"As wild cat enthusiasts dedicated to protecting all 40 species and their landscapes, we are always delighted to welcome new partners — especially such brilliant and effective ones. Combined with Panthera's unique reach, Catmosphere's exciting new vision, vast network spanning multiple sectors, and wealth of experience in leading consequential campaigns undoubtedly will generate a needle-moving and lasting contribution towards securing the future of big cats globally."

Catmosphere will harness the public- and private-sector experience of its team to forge new, innovative relationships with international brands, institutions, non-profits and governments, as well as localized communities of Big Cat supporters and conservationists. Through initiatives that transcend international borders, Catmosphere's global mass-marketing capabilities will assist Panthera in its important mission to preserve the most imperilled large cats.

Princess Reema indicated that Catmosphere will achieve its objectives through several strategic initiatives launching in 2021 and beyond.

"In 2021 we are launching our first campaign, Catwalk, a global mass-participation activity taking place on 6 November," she said. "It forms a bridge between cat conservation, the environment, and active lifestyle, and brings together my own past experiences in campaign curation. I'm excited to work with different stakeholders all around the globe to map a path for scalable, inclusive campaign delivery that demonstrates how igniting a movement locally can result in meaningful change, ensuring the wellbeing and continuation of Big Cat populations, globally."

About Catmosphere

