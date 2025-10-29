New Four Seasons Residences Coming to Shura Island in Partnership with Red Sea Global

Shura Island will soon be home to one-of-a-kind homes by Four Seasons, fully equipped with world-class amenities, exceptional design, personalized service, and vibrant dining within the first-of-its-kind global luxury tourism destination

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury hospitality and branded residential company Four Seasons in partnership with Red Sea Global announce Four Seasons Private Residences Red Sea at Shura Island. Located within The Red Sea, Red Sea Global's flagship regenerative tourism development, just 75 Four Seasons residences are being released. Comprised of 43 Dune Villas and 32 Waterside Villas, each home will embody elegant design, personalized service, and seamless living on Shura Island.

"Bringing our highly sought-after residences to Shura Island is a significant milestone as we expand our presence in Saudi Arabia," says Alejandro Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons. "We are delighted to play a role in this impressive development, and together with our partners at Red Sea Global, we are looking forward to offering our residents the opportunity to enjoy luxury living with Four Seasons in this remarkable destination."

The 75 Private Residences, comprised of 43 Dune Villas and 32 Waterside Villas, will be located between the Four Seasons Resort and Shura Links, the island's 18-hole championship golf course. With direct access to the beach and to the Red Sea, the Private Residences will reflect their unique settings, seamlessly blending into the surrounding environment to offer seclusion and harmony within the dynamic dunescape on Shura Island.

"Life on Shura Island is more than homeownership; it's an invitation to live extraordinarily at the heart of the Red Sea," says Stephen Cheesebrough, Head of Development, Red Sea Global. "Residents will enjoy privileged access to the island's most exceptional offerings, which include signature restaurants led by world-renowned chefs, designer boutiques, serene wellness sanctuaries, tennis and padel, as well as a championship golf course framed by turquoise waters. With over half of the residences already secured, now is the moment to claim your place on one of the world's most remarkable island destinations."

Luxury Living, Unmatched Amenities

With architecture by Foster + Partners and interior design by Goddard Littlefair, the three-to five-bedroom Private Residences will feature generous floorplans ranging from 414 to 534 square metres (4,467 to 5,748 square feet), private infinity pools and expansive terraces for effortless al-fresco living. All villas have been adorned with natural finishes such as marble, limestone, and rattan, together creating an environment perfectly crafted for those who value rare seclusion, cultural discovery, and dynamic biodiversity.

Shura Island is the preferred choice for leisure seekers and adventure enthusiasts alike, with the ideal climate for year-round access to an array of water activities. From paddle boarding to sailing, kayaking, snorkelling, or PADI scuba diving to explore the world's fourth largest barrier reef system, residents can explore the 200 kilometres (124 miles) of Red Sea coastline.

Additionally, residents will enjoy access to the neighbouring Clubhouse at Shura Links, which will be operated by Four Seasons, acting as a social hub for homeowners. Featuring a state-of-the-art fitness facility, pool, and restaurant, residents will enjoy this exclusive hub to unwind, relax and socialize.

At Home with Four Seasons

Seeking to elevate daily life and meet the unique needs of its residents, homeowners of Four Seasons Private Residences at Shura Island will enjoy a service-rich lifestyle supported by a dedicated team, led by a Director of Residences. From bespoke services that include housekeeping, personal chefs, menu planning, and childcare to recreational activities such as golf lessons and water sports instruction, residents will experience the same attention to detail for which Four Seasons is renowned at its hotels, resorts and residences worldwide.

This level of personalized care extends to property management, ensuring that each home is cared for by employees of Four Seasons whether residents are at home or away, ensuring that their investment will always remain in trusted hands.

International Access, A World of Possibility

Shura Island, the largest in the archipelago at The Red Sea destination, is being built with sustainable practices at its core. The master plan is informed by impressive marine spatial planning to minimize over-tourism while providing guests, residents, and visitors with an exceptional lifestyle experience. The development is powered by renewable energy day and night, with plans to establish marine protected areas, grow more than 30 million plants by 2030, empower the careers of its employees in Saudi Arabia, and only develop a small portion of the archipelago.

Preparing to welcome Four Seasons guests and residents in 2026, the Red Sea International Airport (RSI) has begun its regular cadence of domestic and international flights. The Red Sea destination can currently be accessed via direct flights from Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, and Riyadh. Upon arrival, Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Red Sea at Shura Island is a 25-minute drive in an electric vehicle.

Sales Information

Four Seasons Private Residences Red Sea at Shura Island are now available for private reservation. To learn more, please click here or contact Red Sea Global's Client Advisory Team at [email protected].

About Four Seasons Private Residences

As leaders in branded residences since 1985, Four Seasons currently operates 58 branded Private Residence properties around the world, with three-quarters of future Four Seasons projects including a residential component. All Four Seasons residential offerings combine Four Seasons legendary people and service with exclusive hotel amenities such as spa services, in-residence dining services, housekeeping, concierge services and many more, creating a seamless experience for residence owners.

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG - www.redseaglobal.com) is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025.

A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat opened in 2024. RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal.

RSG is a PIF company and a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries, and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.

