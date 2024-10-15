INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration® is thrilled to announce the addition of a dynamic team of Fractional VPs of Sales, dedicated to propelling small and mid-sized businesses towards unprecedented growth. These seasoned professionals leverage the Certified Sales Operating Management System™, a comprehensive framework encompassing Sales Strategy, Infrastructure, Management, and Team Development, to streamline sales operations and drive sustainable revenue growth.

New Fractional Sales Leaders Join Sales Xceleration to Drive Sales Success

Charles Carrel, 20+ years of experience | Greater Fort Wayne, IN

With 20+ years in manufacturing and distribution, Charles boosted sales in aerospace, industrial, and medical sectors by managing multimillion-dollar budgets. He utilizes his sales leadership expertise to assess client needs, create custom strategies, and work with their team to implement.

Jeff Gallop, 20+ years of experience | Eastern North Carolina

Jeff is a seasoned and results-oriented sales and marketing professional with 20+ years of experience in driving growth and steering sales teams toward surpassing targets. Additionally, Jeff has a proven ability to lead and develop sales professionals, to encourage creative thinking.

John Gill, 35 years of experience | Greater Washington, D.C.

John uses his 35 years of experience in building, leading, and managing high performing sales teams to help small to mid-size businesses optimize their sales operations. John is passionate about utilizing proven processes to exceed revenue goals.

John Klodnicki, 25 years of experience | Greater Philadelphia, PA

John is a proven growth-leader with 25 years of experience designing and building successful sales teams. Delivering results for small to mid-size businesses, John is dedicated to driving top-line revenue.

Kevin Rohde, 35+ years of experience | Greater Milwaukee, WI

With over 35 years in leadership, achieving 6X business growth, Kevin specializes in large account sales, strategic development, and process improvement. Committed to revenue growth, he is passionate about nurturing sales talent into leaders.

David Toomer, 40+ years of experience | Greater Baltimore, MD

With 40+ years in sales leadership within the consumer-packaged goods industry, David delivers profitable growth and market share gains through strategic planning and team leadership. He excels in building cross-functional partnerships for effective go-to-market strategies.

Steve Westbrooke, 30+ years of experience | Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

With 30+ years in sales leadership, Steve boosts revenue for organizations by transforming teams with effective strategies. As a Fractional VP of Sales, he crafts tailored plans and develop high-performing teams aligned with strategic goals.

"We are thrilled to welcome an exceptional new class of Sales Xceleration Advisors, selected from a highly qualified applicant pool," Daniel Steyn, Chief Development Officer at Sales Xceleration stated. "Their extensive experience in sales and sales leadership will greatly benefit small to mid-size businesses in their communities."

About Sales Xceleration®

At Sales Xceleration, our mission is clear: to build a path to more sales for our clients through our Certified Sales Operating Management System™ and the guidance of our Outsourced VPs of Sales.

Our proven system, expertly implemented by Certified Sales Leaders, is built from time-tested tools and resources, designed to elevate sales performance through the core elements of Strategy, Process, and Execution. To learn more about Sales Xceleration® and the services offered, visit our website.

