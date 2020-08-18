New French Toast-Inspired Toast-Yay!™ Girl Scout Cookie Joins Lineup for 2021 Season

Consumers will also delight in knowing that their cookie purchase is an investment in girl leadership in their own community. With every sale, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls how to think like entrepreneurs as they run their own small businesses and learn skills like goal setting, people skills, and decision making—which are imperative for any leadership role. And girls decide how to use their portion of the proceeds for unforgettable leadership experiences and community projects, while councils are dependent on the funds to deliver life-changing Girl Scout programming to 1.7 million girls.

As the COVID-19 pandemic became widespread during the 2020 cookie season, many girl entrepreneurs quickly changed their emphasis to virtual sales as they experienced the same challenges as other businesses. GSUSA also offered a new national online platform, Girl Scouts Cookie Care, that enabled customers to safely order cookies for home delivery or to donate cookies to first responders, volunteers, and local causes. Thanks to their customers, Girl Scouts donated millions of cookie packages last season. In the 2021 season, Girl Scouts will again embrace their entrepreneurial spirit by selling cookies through online platforms and innovative "virtual cookie booths" on social media (with parental supervision). Many girls will offer socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options. If local guidelines allow, in-person sales may also be available in certain areas, keeping girls' safety top priority.

Although the start of cookie season is recognized nationally in January, timing and product availability varies locally, so contact your local council for more information about sale dates and specific cookie availability.

We're 2.5 million strong—more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we've honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We're the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.

