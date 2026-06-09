New Frontier Minerals to Commence Metallurgical Testwork at Pomme REE Project

PERTH, Australia, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Frontier Minerals Limited (ASX: NFM; OTCQB: NFMXF) announced it is commencing characterization and metallurgical studies at the Pomme Rare Earths Elements Project, located approximately 50 km northwest of Montreal, in Quebec. Initial activities will focus on conventional metallurgical testwork, followed by Metallium Limited's proprietary Flash Joule Heating (FJH) testwork on existing drill samples to assess the potential to upgrade the REE mineralization. The testing will target the mid-to-high-grade zones of REE mineralization identified during previous scout drilling.

"Initiating these characterization and metallurgical studies marks an important step forward at Pomme," said Gerrard Hall, chairman of New Frontier Minerals. He noted that historical drilling has already confirmed the scale and continuity of the large, carbonatite hosted REE system. "Our focus is to understand how the mineralization responds to processing. The inclusion of FJH testwork alongside conventional methods reflects our commitment to identifying the most effective pathway to upgrade REE mineralization."

Metallium, through its subsidiary MTM Critical Metals, completed a 13-hole diamond drilling program totaling 5,718 meters at the project, which is owned by Metallium. New Frontier announced in February of this year that it had entered into a binding option and earn-in agreement with the right to acquire a 90% interest in the 43-claim project from Metallium.

Additional details can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03098048-6A1328604&v=undefined.

New Frontier Minerals Limited is an Australian-based explorer working to develop multi-commodity assets that demonstrate future potential as economic mining operations. The company holds a strategic portfolio of rare earth, niobium and copper assets in Australia and Canada, including the Harts Range Heavy Rare Earths and Niobium Project and the NWQ Copper Project, both in Australia.

SOURCE New Frontier Minerals