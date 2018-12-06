New futures contracts on Argus methanol daily price to launch on December 17

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new futures contract based on the US physical methanol price from global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus will be listed on CME Group's Nymex exchange from 17 December. The new Methanol fob Houston (Argus) futures contract will be financially settled to the Argus Methanol Daily assessment price.

The Argus daily methanol assessment is the most-referenced price among US physical methanol contracts, making Argus the natural choice to deliver a price against which derivative markets can settle. The Argus Methanol Daily service provides market participants with even more transparency and additional tools for settling contracts.

The US continues to increase methanol capacity as it benefits from low feedstock costs and growing global demand. The methanol fob Houston (Argus) futures contract is a new tool for market participants seeking to hedge methanol prices in this evolving market.

"Argus is pleased to have been selected as the source of the daily methanol price to settle the new futures contract," Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said. "As the methanol market continues to see shifts in supply and demand fundamentals, the Argus daily methanol price will reflect changing market dynamics in an accurate and timely way."

"We are pleased to work with Argus on launching a US Gulf coast methanol contract. This is a significant step for the domestic methanol industry, and with the US poised to become a net exporter in the next year, the contract will also help international participants to hedge their price exposure," Owain Johnson, CME Group managing director of energy research and product development, said.

