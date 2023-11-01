NEW FV GEOMETRY BY KENNAMETAL FEATURES INNOVATIVE CHIP BREAKER DESIGN

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today its new FV Geometry, featuring an innovative chip breaker design that allows for a more stable, sharper cutting edge for improved surface roughness and chip formation.

"The flexibility of our new FV geometry brings operators enhanced performance with consistent chip control in low or medium depths of cut and fewer process interruptions for tool changes," said Scott Etling, Vice President of Marketing, Global Product Management.

Developed to cut on a wider application range with consistency and featuring a unique chip breaker design, sharper edge and built-in coolant channels.
FV Geometry is designed with channels that deliver coolant closer to the cutting edge—for the machinist seeking peak versatility and running uninterrupted and lightly interrupted cuts.

FV Geometry eliminates the need to change tools for finishings operations, making it ideal for a broad range of transportation and general engineering applications.

About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262242/Kennametal_FV.jpg

SOURCE Kennametal

