New GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Retro Doll Campaign Redefines Beauty Ideals

"Creating this mod-inspired collection was so fun for me! As always, I strive to challenge unrealistic beauty standards, and this campaign was about juxtaposing retro-inspired imagery with a diversity of body sizes that should be seen and celebrated," says Gabi. "The models Brie Kish, Hadassah McGrew, and Zach Miko totally made the shoot come alive. Together, they capture the confidence that my brand aims to promote."

The 11-piece swim collection is available in sizes 10-26, including cup sized styles ranging from D/DD-G/H cups. GabiFresh's retro line features vibrant colors, stripes and color blocking. Styles to highlight include a bright orange ribbed one piece, a polka dot knotted monokini and a yellow striped bikini set. Retailing under $120, the GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Summer 2019 collection is available for purchase online at http://www.swimsuitsforall.com/gabifresh-swimsuits

About Swimsuits For All

Swimsuits For All believes that summer is more than a season; it's a feeling. Embodying a 74-degree state of mind all year long, they provide beautiful swimsuits in sizes 4 – 26 for every swim adventure. As the online swimwear leader since 2005, Swimsuits For All is known for swimsuits with superior construction, expert fit and innovative designs. Additionally, they carry a line of chlorine resistant swimsuits and workout wear that retains its shape and fabric quality for extra pool time. Through perfect-fitting swimwear catered to everybody, Swimsuits For All inspires women of all ages, shapes and sizes to be confident and carefree in the swim they're in. For more information, visit swimsuitsforall.com or Instagram.

About FULLBEAUTY Brands

FULLBEAUTY Brands Inc. is the fashion authority for plus size women and men seeking fashion inspiration, style advice, and clothing tailored to their individual needs. Proprietary brands under the FULLBEAUTY Brands Inc. umbrella include: Woman Within®, Roaman's®, Jessica London®, Swimsuits For All®, KingSize®, BrylaneHome®, and fullbeauty.com®, an online marketplace that offers a curated collection of countless brands and thousands of products, serving as the premier fashion and lifestyle destination for women in sizes 12 +.

Media Contact:

Grace Otto

TURNER PR

Grace.Otto@turnerpr.com

SOURCE Swimsuits For All