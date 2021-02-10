New GEMI Analysis Software improves and simplifies protective power system design

GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For 25 years, electrical contractors have relied on the free grounding and electromagnetic interference (GEMI) software designed by the Steel Tube Institute to analyze effective ground-fault current paths and electromagnetic interference (EMI) in power systems. Now, the GEMI Analysis Software has been completely overhauled to offer improved detail and a more intuitive and customizable user experience.

The Steel Tube Institute re-created the original physical tests and mathematical modeling that were used to develop the original GEMI design by using improved testing equipment and additional variables and sample types to further refine the software's efficacy. Research conducted by Advanced Power Concepts in conjunction with the Steel Tube Institute helped provide definitive evidence of a circuit's utility as an effective ground-fault current path and potential for EMI mitigation.

In addition to functional improvements, the user interface was also enhanced to offer a wider range of variables and visualizations, including:

Conduit fill factor, circuit cross-sections with field displays, effects of non-concentric arrangements

Editable conduit and material libraries, field and permeability visualization paths

English or metric units, default settings based on NEC® Article 250

Without proper protection, data integrity and security are at risk of irreparable damage from electrical faults and EMI. GEMI Analysis Software ensures compliance and safe installation by helping contractors evaluate and identify an effective ground-fault current path according to NEC 250.4. In addition to evaluating the ground-fault path for steel raceways, GEMI can also facilitate this evaluation for copper and aluminum wires or a combination of raceway and wire.

"Steel conduit continues to offer the greatest protection for closed power systems, but without proper design, there's still the potential for safety concerns and equipment damage," Steel Tube Institute Director of Steel Conduit Dale Crawford said. "With the latest version of GEMI, it has never been easier for electrical contractors to prioritize and optimize protection during system design."

The desktop version of GEMI Analysis Software is currently available for Windows, and it can be downloaded for free at http://steeltubeinstitute.com/GEMI

GEMI Analysis Software is offered as a free resource from the Steel Tube Institute to help electrical contractors design safe, compliant power systems. GEMI offers seven essential functions: allowable conduit length; allowable length vs. arc voltage; impedance vs. current; magnetic field and permeability; conduit with supplemental wire-type equipment grounding conductor (EGC); allowable circuit length without conduit; and fault current at "source power."

The Steel Tube Institute was formed in 1930 when a group of manufacturers joined forces to promote and market steel tubing. Their goal was to mount a cooperative effort that would improve manufacturing techniques and inform customers about their products' utility, versatility and competitive advantages. This, along with providing a forum for the discussion of issues impacting the industry, remains the focus of the institute's efforts. Learn more at steeltubeinstitute.org

The Steel Tube Institute Conduit Committee includes the leading producers of steel conduit in the United States and Canada. The group provides technical and design assistance for the industry and promotes the features, benefits and uses of steel conduit. Learn more at steeltubeinstitute.org/steel-conduit

