Steel Tube Institute Identifies Top Trends Defining the Industry in 2026

Growth in U.S. manufacturing, energy-intensive construction and trades training shape priorities

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steel Tube Institute (STI), an organization that brings together key producers in the steel industry to advance the use of steel tubing, today announced the top trends expected to define the steel conduit and commercial building and electrical sectors in 2026. After a year of significant domestic manufacturing investment and rapid expansion in energy-intensive facilities, STI leadership identified three priorities shaping the year ahead: strengthening domestic manufacturing and responsible sourcing, meeting the demands of accelerating electrification and expanding training resources for the skilled trades workforce.

"We're entering a pivotal moment for steel conduit and the industries that rely on it," said Dale Crawford, Executive Director of the Steel Tube Institute. "From the resurgence of U.S. manufacturing to the rapid expansion of energy-intensive facilities, the nation's electrical and construction sectors are evolving faster than ever."

Domestic Manufacturing Momentum & Responsible Sourcing

U.S. steel manufacturing is entering a renewed period of growth, reflected in mill expansions, modernization efforts and rising community support for domestic industrial projects. At the same time, heightened tariff enforcement and increased scrutiny of imported steel products are pushing engineers, contractors and developers toward materials with transparent sourcing and verifiable quality. STI will continue to highlight the performance and traceability of American-made steel conduit while advocating for fair trade and responsible sourcing practices across North America.

Electrification Driving New Demands on Infrastructure and Construction

Record power demand, driven by data centers, AI infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy installations and CHIPS/IRA-funded projects, is transforming electrical design across every building type. Power-dense facilities are multiplying, and adaptive reuse projects require more robust electrical systems than ever. These shifts underscore the need for safe, durable, code-compliant steel conduit capable of supporting high-capacity loads, energy-storage floors and the broader electrification of the U.S. economy. In 2026, STI will continue educating engineers and contractors on steel conduit's role in system resilience and long-term infrastructure reliability.

Strengthening the Skilled Trades Pipeline Through Better Training & Tools

A nationwide shortage of electricians and skilled labor professionals remains a major challenge as electrification accelerates. Manufacturers and contractors are investing in modern training tools to prepare the next generation. STI is expanding its leadership in this area through new educational resources, including the recently launched conduit bending app, designed to support safe and accurate installations. Strengthening the skilled-trades pipeline will remain a core focus for STI as it works to equip professionals with the knowledge and tools required for today's complex electrical systems.

"Meeting growing steel demands requires not only durable, responsibly sourced materials, but also a skilled workforce equipped with modern training tools," said Crawford. "As electrification accelerates, the decisions we make now about materials, training and sourcing will determine the safety, reliability and resilience of critical systems for decades to come."

As the steel, commercial building and electrical markets continue to evolve, the Steel Tube Institute remains committed to supporting safe, sustainable and resilient electrical infrastructure through education, advocacy and collaboration with industry leaders.

