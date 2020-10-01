New Glassdoor Diversity & Inclusion Products Provide Deeper Transparency Into Jobs & Companies

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor , the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, today launched new product features that deliver greater transparency into the current state of diversity, equity and inclusion within companies. These new product features come as 3 in 4 (76%) job seekers and employees today report that a diverse workforce is an important factor when evaluating companies and job offers1. These features are part of Glassdoor's public commitment to leveraging its product and resources to help achieve equity in and out of the workplace.

According to a new Glassdoor survey conducted by The Harris Poll, job seekers and employees report that disparities still exist within companies with respect to experiences with and perceptions of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. Job seekers and employees also say they want to work at companies that truly value diversity and inclusion as part of their culture. The survey shows that nearly half of Black (47%) and Hispanic (49%) job seekers and employees have quit a job after witnessing or experiencing discrimination at work, significantly higher than white (38%) job seekers and employees. In addition, nearly 1 in 3 (32%) job seekers and employees today say they would not apply to a job at a company where there is a lack of diversity among its workforce. This is significantly higher for Black job seekers and employees (41%) when compared to white job seekers and employees (30%).

"Job seekers and employees today really care about equity, and for too long they've lacked access to the information needed to make informed decisions about the companies that are, or are not, truly inclusive," said Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer Christian Sutherland-Wong. "We have a responsibility as a platform and employer to bridge the information gap that's blocking the path to equity in and out of the workplace. By increasing transparency around diversity and inclusion within companies, we can help create more equitable companies and a more equitable society too."

Diversity & Inclusion Tools Deliver Valuable Insights for Job Seekers, Employees

To help people better understand the current state of diversity, equity and inclusion at a company, Glassdoor has introduced three new product features, including:

Diversity & Inclusion Rating: The "Diversity & Inclusion Rating" is Glassdoor's sixth and newest workplace factor rating empowering employees to rate how satisfied they are with diversity and inclusion at their current or former company, based on a 5-point scale 2 . The rating will appear alongside the five existing workplace factor ratings 3 . While the product was in stealth mode, employees across 12 companies started to rate their satisfaction with their company's Diversity & Inclusion (D&I). So far, Salesforce has the highest D&I rating among this group according to its employees, with a 4.6 rating 4 . Other companies currently rated in terms of their employee satisfaction with D&I include:

Glassdoor is also debuting a new Company FAQ resource, offering a list of the most popular questions job seekers ask about companies, including a section dedicated to diversity and inclusion. Responses to the FAQs are taken from the employee reviews appearing on Glassdoor. The tool provides easier access to relevant reviews about D&I at specific companies.

"There is immense power in the collective voice as a means for change. By inviting employees and job seekers to anonymously share their experiences on Glassdoor, we are helping millions navigate their careers and encouraging others to share their opinions without fear of retaliation," said Annie Pearl, Glassdoor Chief Product Officer. "By providing this next level of transparency on Glassdoor, we're also helping employers and employees alike stay accountable and committed to creating better, more equitable workplaces. Everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive in the workplace."

Employer Resources Better Showcase D&I Programs, Commitments & Goals

Today's job seekers want to know what potential employers are doing, not just saying, to create more diverse and inclusive workplaces. According to the Glassdoor survey, 63% of job seekers and employees say their employer should be doing more to increase the diversity of its workforce. But, significantly more Black and Hispanic job seekers and employees feel this way (71% and 72% respectively) than white job seekers and employees (58%).

To help, Glassdoor launched new tools for employers to share their company commitments, programs and goals for building more diverse and equitable workplaces. The tools include a dedicated section on their Glassdoor profile to highlight programs, initiatives, and strategies on how they are improving diversity and inclusion at their company. The section enables employers to publish current workforce employee demographic information, giving job seekers transparency into what a company's employee population really looks like. In addition, employers have a section to publish their specific goals for improving company diversity and inclusion by a specific year. Already, several companies such as Amazon , eBay , Facebook and Visa have begun publishing their programs, initiatives and goals on Glassdoor.

GLASSDOOR'S DIVERSITY & INCLUSION COMMITMENT: At Glassdoor, we understand that advocating for change in the world, including with these new tools, starts with change at our own company as well. To see how we're taking action to improve diversity, equity and inclusion at Glassdoor, please see this statement of action from our CEO, Christian Sutherland-Wong, and Glassdoor's inaugural Diversity & Inclusion Transparency report from our Chief People Officer, Carina Cortez, both published in July 2020. You can see more on Glassdoor's own profile on Glassdoor, too.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people everywhere to find a job and company they love. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like employer branding and employee insights products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than one million companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

1 This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Glassdoor from August 25-31, 2020 among 2,745 U.S. adults ages 18 and older who are either currently employed or are not employed but looking for work. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected] .

2 Glassdoor ratings based on a 5-point scale: 1.51-2.50=dissatisfied; 2.51-3.50=OK; 3.51-4.00=satisfied; 4.01-5.00=very satisfied.

3 Other workplace factors include Career Opportunities, Compensation & Benefits, Culture & Values, Senior Management, Work-Life Balance

4 Methodology: D&I ratings based on at least 75 company reviews at each company as of 9/30/20

