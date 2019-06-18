New, Global Marriott Bonvoy Point Promotion Gives Members Endless Earning Opportunities from July 2 - September 16

BETHESDA, Md., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marriott International's travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, launches its second global promotion of 2019, "Endless Earning." By registering for the promotion, members will be rewarded with 1,500 bonus points on stays of two nights or more across all 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy properties from leading hotel brands located in 131 countries and territories. Registered members will earn on eligible stays between July 2 and September 16, 2019. Points can be redeemed for free nights, flights, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and much more. Representing far more than a traditional loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy connects the world and enhances the lives of its 130 million members by offering unmatched benefits and rewards such as the ability to earn points faster through global promotions and co-brand credit cards from Chase and American Express.

Marriott Bonvoy Member Point Promotion

ENDLESS EARNING

Registration Period: June 18 – September 2, 2019

Earning Period: July 2 – September 16, 2019

– Earning Period: – By registering for the promotion here, Marriott Bonvoy members will earn 1,500 bonus points on stays of two nights or more during the promotion earning period, at participating Marriott Bonvoy properties.

There are no limits to how much members can earn with Endless Earning. However, only one room per hotel is counted toward a member's nights or stay.

ExecuStay®, Marriott Executive Apartments® and Marriott Vacation Club® owner-occupied weeks are not eligible for bonus points, and nights spent while redeeming an award are not eligible for bonus points.

Members who elect to earn miles instead of points are not eligible for this promotion.

See the Official Terms & Regulations for more details at marriottbonvoy.com/endlessearning.

By earning more points with "Endless Earning," members can take advantage of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of global brands, including the largest collection of lifestyle and luxury properties. The portfolio includes properties with overwater bungalows, mountain-side resorts nestled against ski slopes, beachfront properties hugging pristine sands, iconic urban towers offering panoramic views and much more.

Marriott Bonvoy Tours & Activities and Marriott Bonvoy Moments, the company's ever-expanding travel experiences marketplace, offers more than 120,000 experiences in 1,000 destinations from must-see attraction tickets and tours for purchase with credit cards by all guests, to over 8,000 once-in-a-lifetime experiences only available to members using points. In 2018, nearly 35,000 experiences were booked by more than 25,000 unique travelers. Of those, 8,640 member-exclusive Moments were enjoyed by members who redeemed more than 780 million points to pursue their passions for all thing's sports, music, entertainment, food and more.

To enroll or learn more about Marriott Bonvoy, visit https://www.marriott.com/loyalty.mi.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy is the new travel program replacing Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) starting February 2019. Comprised of a portfolio of 30 hotel brands, members can earn and redeem points for hotel stays and accelerate the points they earn with co-branded credit cards from Chase and American Express. The program offers 120,000 travel experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and Marriott Bonvoy Tours & Activities. When members book direct on Marriott.com they receive perks including free and enhanced Wi-Fi and exclusive member-only rates, and on the Marriott app they enjoy mobile check-in and checkout, Mobile Requests and, wherever available, Mobile Key. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading hotel brands spanning 131 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

