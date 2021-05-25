New Global Organization Launches International Coalition for Extraterrestrial Research (ICER)

LONDON, TORONTO, MOSCOW and LISBON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ICER, a not-for-profit organization, is comprised of scientists, academics and leading UFO/UAP researchers from 27 countries on 5 continents who are unanimous in their recognition that we are not alone in the cosmos.

Based on more than 75 years of research, ICER acknowledges that the UFO/UAP phenomenon is real; it acts with intelligence and is likely to be extraterrestrial/non-human in origin.

ICER RESEARCHERS INCLUDE:

Professor Lachezar Filipov , Bulgaria's National Representative, a Space Astrophysicist who supervised the training of their first astronauts.

, National Representative, a Space Astrophysicist who supervised the training of their first astronauts. Dr Eamonn Ansbro , National Representative for the Republic of Ireland and an astronomer who is set to feature in a book with Harvard Professor Avi Loeb due for release in late 2021.

Both Filipov and Ansbro ardently believe it is time to purge the stigma that has plagued the UFO phenomenon for decades and embark on serious scientific studies.

BACKGROUND

The organisation's launch comes in the wake of recent verified events:

A New York Times article from 16 th December 2017 revealed a hitherto secret UFO/UAP research program into the phenomenon between 2007-2012 with a $22 million budget.

article from 16 revealed a hitherto secret UFO/UAP research program into the phenomenon between 2007-2012 with a budget. This article confirmed that US Navy fighter pilots had captured astonishing footage of unidentified aerial vehicles operating in the airspace of the United States in a series of infrared videos taken in 2004 and 2015.

in a series of infrared videos taken in 2004 and 2015. Significantly, the objects observed were unlike anything the pilots had seen before and moved in spectacular ways that appeared to be technologically far beyond anything man has yet developed.

In June 2020 , a US Navy Task Force was created to investigate these objects which pilots are encountering with increasing frequency. The Task Force is due to submit a highly anticipated report to the US Congress by June 25, 2021 .

ICER – PREPARING FOR CONTACT

ICER believes all countries now need to prepare for confirmation that the Earth is being engaged by non-human intelligences and proposes 'awareness' programs be established to deal with the profound issue of Contact and its global implications.

ICER aims to take this discussion to the highest levels of governance, including the United Nations.

Journalists and other interested parties are invited to visit ICER INTERNATIONAL MEDIA EVENT to participate in ICER's global press conference on May 26th.

