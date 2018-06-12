New Global Research Underscores Continued Increase in Email Threats and its Impact on Staff and Productivity

Email security threats are pervasive, 87% said their company faced an email-based security threat in the past year.

Ransomware is a concern, more than 1/3 said they have already experienced an attack.

Phishing simulation and social-engineering detection were identified as the most beneficial email-security training capabilities.

Barracuda Networks, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-enabled security and data protection solutions, today announced key findings from a new global research report. Commissioned by Barracuda, the research surveyed global IT stakeholders to capture their experiences and attitudes about the current state of email security to better understand the email security approach of today's organizations.

The study includes responses from 634 executives, individual contributors and team managers serving in IT-security roles in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. Companies surveyed include small, mid-sized and enterprise businesses in technology, financial services, education, healthcare, manufacturing, government, telecommunication, retail and other industries. A wide range of questions captured hard data about ransomware, phishing and other threats, as well as the related business impacts, prevention efforts and email-security capabilities most beneficial for stopping attacks.

Overall, the study indicates that email threats continue to increase and the impact on staff and productivity is escalating. The vast majority of IT professionals believe that end-user training and awareness programs are a vital pre-requisite to help mitigate threats and improve email security. Highlights include:

More than 90% said email archiving is critical, citing a variety of business benefits.

Maintaining an audit trail for compliance purposes, investigating suspicious activity and cutting costs for e-discovery requests were the top reasons.





Larger businesses are more concerned about Office 365 email security; smaller businesses are less concerned. While the differences are fairly minor, this could be because larger companies have more data at risk in Office 365, due to having broader deployments rolled out that include SharePoint, OneDrive and other applications.





