New Global Survey by Axway Reveals IT Leaders Struggle Integrating Technologies That Control the Flow of Business Data

PHOENIX, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of 550 senior IT decision makers conducted by research firm Vanson Bourne reveals a shift in how IT delivers its integration services in support of today's modern enterprise. 86% of respondents say the IT department should not just be integrating for other departments, IT should be enabling others to integrate for themselves. The survey reveals that security - and the complexities, volumes and lack of experience in accomplishing integrations - top a list of many challenges IT faces with traditional integration solutions.

"We commissioned this research to learn from IT leaders about their struggles in meeting the business demands of digital transformation and IT modernization," said Axway Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Vince Padua. "The results reveal where global companies are in their implementation journey toward a hybrid integration platform that supports their long-term strategy and today's tactical needs."

The study shows companies with a hybrid integration platform can support more mission critical integrations and are 3 times as likely to have completely effective integration compared to those without. It also reveals that the number one factor driving adoption of hybrid integration platforms is the need to innovate faster to keep up with agile, cloud-native start-ups.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) empowers customers to compete and thrive in dynamic marketplaces using hybrid integration solutions to better connect their people, systems, businesses and digital ecosystems. Axway's hybrid integration platform, AMPLIFY™, enables enterprise power users, IT specialists, developers, and partners to accelerate their digital transformation, create captivating customer experiences, and unleash data to innovate new business services. AMPLIFY speeds the discovery, use and deployment of integrations by combining traditional integration patterns – B2B Integration, Managed File Transfer and Content Collaboration – with API Management and Application Integration (providing over 150 prebuilt API connectors). More than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries rely on Axway to solve their data integration challenges. Axway employs over 1,800 people in 18 countries. To learn more, visit axway.com.

About Vanson Bourne

Vanson Bourne is an independent specialist in market research for the technology sector. Their reputation for robust and credible research-based analysis is founded upon rigorous research principles and their ability to seek the opinions of senior decision makers across technical and business functions, in all business sectors and all major markets. For more information, visit vansonbourne.com.

