New Global Travel Report by the Open Wing Alliance Sparks Worldwide Consumer Pressure on Hospitality Industry

Four Seasons Hotels, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Langham Hospitality, Millennium Hotels and Resorts fall short on cage-free eggs

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Wing Alliance releases The Global Travel Report and launches a global campaign against hospitality companies failing to follow through on their cage-free egg commitments. Four Seasons Hotels, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Langham Hospitality, and Millennium Hotels and Resorts were publicized years ago for agreeing to remove cruel cages from supply chains. They've yet to report progress towards improving treatment of hens in their supply chains—now facing growing consumer pressure.

Egg-laying hens raised in a typical factory farm environment. (Shutterstock) Egg-laying hens raised in a typical factory farm environment. (Shutterstock)

"As cage-free legislation takes hold, companies are implementing global cage-free egg policies to protect the treatment of hens," says Jennie Hunter, Senior Global Campaigns Coordinator, The Open Wing Alliance. "Transitioning away from intensive cages is one of the easiest, most effective welfare improvements companies can make. Hospitality companies risk falling behind the industry if they fail to share progress towards these commonsense commitments."

The Global Travel Report looks into how the hospitality sector's shifted with the food industry's cage-free momentum. As demand for cage-free eggs increases, 2,400 of the world's largest companies have moved to abolish the use of cages, including 130 global commitments.

Cage-free leaders:

○ JetBlue

○ Dorchester

○ Starhotels

○ Marriott International

○ Travel + Leisure

○ Club Med

○ Radisson

○ Accor

○ Mandarin Oriental

○ Kempinski

○ JetBlue ○ Dorchester ○ Starhotels ○ Marriott International ○ Travel + Leisure ○ Club Med ○ Radisson ○ Accor ○ Mandarin Oriental ○ Kempinski Not reporting cage-free progress:

○ Four Seasons Hotels

○ Norwegian Cruise Lines

○ Langham Hospitality

○ Millennium Hotels and Resorts

○ Hilton

○ Best Western

○ Hyatt

○ Elio

○ Louvre Hotels

○ Meliá Hotels International

Globally, 6 billion hens are still kept in cramped cages preventing them from even stretching their wings. Caged systems promote fear, poor bone health, reproductive disease, and extreme stress in egg-laying hens.

To view the Global Travel Report, click here . To take action against the hospitality companies not making progress for animals, visit HeartlessHospitality.com . For more information about The Open Wing Alliance, visit OpenWingAlliance.org . Follow the cage-free movement on Twitter @GlobalCageFree .

About the Open Wing Alliance

The Open Wing Alliance is a global coalition of animal protection organizations focused on creating a unified front in our campaign to end the abuse of chickens worldwide. The alliance was founded in 2016 by The Humane League and has grown into a global force with 90 member organizations changing the way the world's biggest companies treat animals and setting a new standard for corporate animal welfare policies locally—in every major market—and globally

SOURCE The Open Wing Alliance