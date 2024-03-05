The Open Wing Alliance Launches Heartless Hospitality Campaign Against Global Travel Leaders For Lacking Progress On Cage-Free Egg Commitments

Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Louvre Hotel Group, and Meliá Hotels International called out for refusing transparency on animal welfare promises

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Open Wing Alliance (OWA), a coalition of 100 organizations in 72 countries across six continents, launches a global campaign against prominent hospitality brands falling behind on their global cage-free egg commitments. Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Louvre Hotel Group, and Meliá Hotels International were lauded years ago for pledging to remove cruel cages from their global supply chains but have since failed to report any meaningful progress on those commitments.

Egg-laying hens raised in battery cages in a typical factory farm environment. Egg-laying hens raised in battery cages in a typical factory farm environment.

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing ethical practices, with 80% of global travelers saying they believe sustainable travel is important. The Heartless Hospitality campaign highlights the glaring disparity between corporate pledges, transparency, and actual progress travel companies have made towards sourcing 100% cage-free eggs. Companies like Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Louvre Hotel Group, and Meliá Hotels International face a profit-threatening backlash for perceived deception on animal welfare claims from consumers.

The Heartless Hospitality campaign follows the widespread release of a new animal welfare report: Fair and Fowl: Global Travel Edition. The report ranks global hospitality companies on the status of their cage-free egg transitions. It examines ethical gaps within the travel industry, exposing companies that, despite pledging to source 100% cage-free eggs in their supply chains, are refusing to fully disclose public progress on their commitments.

Many of the world's leading companies in hospitality have already implemented cage-free systems and are sourcing 100% cage-free eggs in their supply chains, including JetBlue, Dorchester Collection, Motel One, and Starhotels.

"Consumer demand for cage-free eggs is increasing, alongside desires for corporate transparency, ethical food standards, and ESG investing. Hotel brands worldwide are taking the necessary steps to remove cruel, outdated cages from their egg supply chains," says Caitlin Campbell, Global Campaigns Coordinator of the Open Wing Alliance. "Louvre Hotel Group, Hilton, and Meliá Hotels International need to publicly report on their progress on this important issue. The future is cage-free. These brands should listen to their customers before falling farther behind competitors, and before lacking compliance with growing legislation banning these practices around the world."

Numerous countries have addressed the cruelty of cages by banning them entirely, such as Austria, Luxembourg, and Switzerland, and many other countries have enacted laws that will come into force in the coming years. In the US, eleven states have banned the use of battery cages for egg-laying hens, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, and Washington.

As consumers across the globe demand ethical practices and corporate accountability, investors are increasingly prioritizing companies with better ESG performance. Because of this over 2,500 of the world's largest corporations have committed to eradicating cages from their supply chains, and nearly 1,200 of those have already completed their cage-free transitions.

Why cage-free egg systems?

The egg-laying hen is one of the most statistically exploited animals in the world. Around the globe, four billion laying hens are confined to cages—each of which can hold as many as 100 chickens, depending on the type of cage. Unable to fully express their natural behaviors or even spread their wings, hens suffer extreme stress, pain, and frustration. Learn more at EndCages.com.

Join travelers around the world in taking action against cages in the travel industry here and sign the petition. Review the Fair and Fowl: Global Travel Edition here. For more information about the Open Wing Alliance, please visit OpenWingAlliance.org and follow along with the global cage-free movement @GlobalCageFree.

Founded in 2016 by The Humane League, the Open Wing Alliance is a coalition of more than 100 animal protection organizations in 72 countries on six continents, trailblazing farm animal welfare in nearly every market globally. Through shared knowledge, resources, and people power, the OWA is united around their goal to end the abuse of chickens worldwide.

