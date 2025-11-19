New Global Wellness Institute Report Shows UAE Wellness Economy Now Worth $40.8 Billion

In partnership with Aldar, the report shows the UAE wellness economy grew 14.3% between 2019 and 2024—the fastest growth in the Middle East

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-profit Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the leading research organization for the global wellness industry, today released a new report on the wellness economy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)—revealing it is the fastest-growing in the Middle East/North Africa (MENA) region and is now valued at $40.8 billion.

UAE’s wellness economy is booming—now the fastest-growing in MENA and valued at $40.8B, according to new GWI research

The 2025 report is available on GWI's Geography of Wellness platform thanks to a new partnership with leading real estate developer Aldar, and shows the UAE ranks #1 in the region in several wellness sectors, including Wellness Real Estate ($1.4 billion in 2024), Personal Care & Beauty ($14.8 billion in 2024) and Spa Revenue ($2.9 billion in 2024), and is growing fastest among all MENA countries in the sectors of Public Health, Prevention & Personalized Medicine; Physical Activity; and Workplace Wellness.

"The UAE's National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 aims to position the country as a global leader in quality of life, so it's not surprising that its wellness economy is the fastest growing in the Middle East and North Africa," said Susie Ellis, GWI chair and CEO. "Blending innovation with heritage, the UAE is redefining itself as a wellness destination for visitors and residents alike. We're especially grateful to Aldar—who are creating some of the most innovative wellness real estate projects in the world—for partnering with us to bring these country-specific insights to light."

In recent years, the UAE's wellness real estate sector has surged, growing an impressive 22.8% from 2019 to 2024. And with new properties like SHA Emirates and Aldar's Fahid Island—Abu Dhabi's first coastal wellness destination—on the horizon, the wellness real estate market is poised to grow even further.

The UAE's wellness tourism sector has also grown at an impressive 23.5% CAGR and is now worth $11.3 billion. This has been fueled in part by the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which emphasizes medical and wellness tourism as a growth area and aims to diversify tourism offerings, expand wellness travel and position wellbeing as both a lifestyle priority and a driver of economic growth and global competitiveness.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development, said: "The UAE is leading a global transformation in how communities are designed to actively shape better, healthier lives. When wellness is intentionally embedded from the earliest planning stages, through walkable layouts, community-focused designs, and amenities that promote social connection, it creates environments where healthy choices become intuitive. Our collaboration with the Global Wellness Institute is an important part of this ambition as it enables us to inform our design process with data and insights that will help to make wellbeing an everyday standard."

LIVING WELL IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

The UAE is carving out a distinctive identity as a world-class wellness destination—a place where tradition meets innovation and luxury blends with authenticity. The country's deep wellness heritage draws from ancient healing practices and Bedouin wisdom, from herbal remedies and hammam rituals to a traditional diet rich in antioxidant ingredients and fresh catch from the sea.

Today, visitors and residents alike can enjoy modern skincare and aromatherapy treatments infused with traditional botanicals like frankincense and myrrh. An extensive array of urban wellness retreats, spas, fitness centers and health food offerings in the UAE are augmented by options to use biometric skin analysis, biofeedback systems and AI diagnostics to deliver personalized treatments, fitness plans, stress management programs and nutrition guidance.

The UAE is heavily investing in AI-driven healthcare to improve efficiency, accessibility and quality of care. Mindful of its delicate ecosystem, the Emirates has set out an ambitious plan to reduce its ecological footprint through renewable energy, water conservation and carbon reduction. Wellbeing has been a national priority in the UAE since 2019, when the government launched its National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, with the objective of enhancing the quality of life, building up capabilities and promoting the culture of wellbeing across the nation.

KEY WELLNESS EXPERIENCES IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

The Emirates' varied geography—from vast desert expanses to rugged mountains and tranquil coastlines—offers a serene backdrop for mental rejuvenation, cultural immersion and outdoor adventures such as falconry, camel trekking, horseback riding and desert meditation.

Guests who want to leverage technology for wellness can access advanced platforms to track sleep cycles, heart rate variability and stress markers to generate personalized wellness plans. Eco-friendly spas and resorts in the UAE are adopting solar-powered facilities, organic skincare products and zero-waste wellness programs. As the UAE continues to evolve its wellness landscape, it remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering transformative experiences where visitors can unwind in tranquil deserts, reconnect with nature in serene oases and embrace futuristic wellness solutions that empower mind, body and spirit.

