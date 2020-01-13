New Globant Report: "Companies Will Not Completely Transform Unless they Uncover 5 Key Secrets"

Globant's latest Sentinel Report examines how organizations can develop new ways of understanding organizational dynamics to stay relevant in the era of heightened competition, customer expectations and digital transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today released its latest Sentinel Report , an initiative designed to help today's organizations maintain relevance through the observation of market trends, insights and industry behaviors across the globe. This edition of the report focuses on why optimizing business value is more important than ever to stay competitive as top brands continue to mature their operations. In the report, Globant identifies five non-traditional ways leaders can elevate the health and well-being of their organizations as well as practical tips and success stories.

"Our newest Sentinel Report arms organizations with the insights they need to evolve their mindsets and challenge the status quo within their organizations to unlock unlimited business value," said Martín Migoya, CEO and co-founder of Globant. "As leaders look to innovate and transform in 2020, it will be critical that they take action on the best practices outlined in our report to stay competitive and attract new customers."

Globant's Sentinel Report recommends leaders adopt five non-traditional ways to optimize business value in 2020:

Observe "transformation on the streets" for inspiration – To set digitally-driven goals, leaders should start by choosing one specific yet ordinary problem to solve in order to earn trust, gain confidence and build momentum among stakeholders.

Keep eyes on the prize – Encouraging goal-setting among employees is critical to finding success before, during and after transformations. The objectives and key results management (OKR) system reinforces transparency and autonomy to encourage teams to be co-owners of company goals related to transformation.

– It's important for organizations to understand their data to forge a clear path for transforming specific processes to yield cost reductions, increased customer satisfaction or new revenue streams. Keep talent alive – Organizations should foster feelings of autonomy, belonging and recognition among their staff – a move that in turn makes employees feel more empowered to contribute to the bottom line.

Think way outside the box – Every industry's competitor landscape is vastly different than it was 5-10 years ago yet most are still leveraging the same best practices. Globant recommends experimenting with new products and services, leveraging cross-industry innovation and implementing agile management.

"The average top-500 company is less than 20 years old today, compared to being over 60 years old in the 1950s. Because new organizations with innovative offerings are constantly entering the market, it's critical that organizations leverage our Sentinel Report findings as a blueprint for how they can stay relevant and unlock further business value," said Emiliano Horcada, Strategy Partner at Globant.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to transform organizations in every aspect.

We are more than 11,200 professionals and we are present in 17 countries working for companies like Google, Southwest Airlines, EA and BBVA among others.

We are featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT and Stanford .

