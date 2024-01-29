New Go Direct® Force Plate Takes Kinesthetic Learning to the Next Level

News provided by

Vernier Science Education

29 Jan, 2024, 10:14 ET

Wireless technology from Vernier Science Education makes it possible to collect force data from stepping, jumping, and other human-scale actions

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Science Education is launching the Go Direct® Force Plate to provide a reliable way to collect a wide range of high-quality force data during hands-on investigations. With the new wireless force plate, middle and high school teachers and college instructors can engage physics and physiology students in kinesthetic learning through a number of investigations—including ones involving stepping, jumping, and other human-scale actions—and have them collect data that would not be possible with traditional force sensors.

"The new Go Direct Force Plate is designed to withstand and measure much greater forces than our Dual-Range Force or Go Direct Force and Acceleration sensors," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Science Education. "With the new Go Direct Force Plate, students can test each other's hang time or even the impulse needed to move a stationary car. These are the types of experiences that help solidify students' understanding of phenomena."

The Go Direct Force Plate features several additional channels for determining hang time and jump height when jumping on the force plate. This robust design, combined with fast sampling and wireless connectivity, provides superior performance when students are capturing forces of human-scale activities. Sample investigations that can be conducted with the Go Direct Force Plate include observing the change in normal force during an elevator ride, measuring the impulse delivered by the floor during a jump, measuring the reaction force as a student leans against a wall, and more.

Like all Go Direct technology, the Go Direct Force Plate connects directly to each student's mobile device, Chromebook™, or computer using the Vernier Graphical Analysis® Pro app. It can be used wired via USB or wirelessly via Bluetooth® wireless technology, allowing educators to choose the solution that fits best for their classroom or laboratory.

The Go Direct Force Plate includes a rechargeable battery, providing always-ready operation when the sensor is being used wirelessly. It is also backed by the Vernier product support and warranty.

To learn more about the Go Direct Force Plate, visit https://www.vernier.com/product/go-direct-force-plate/.

About Vernier Science Education

For more than 40 years, Vernier Science Education has been committed to using our experience, knowledge, and passion to create the best and most reliable solutions for STEM education. Our comprehensive solutions include hardware, software, content, assessment, professional development, and technical support. At the heart of Vernier is our deep commitment to being an authentic and trusted partner to STEM educators. We are dedicated to partnering with educators and communities to build a STEM-literate society where students grow up to become knowledgeable citizens who can solve problems, fully contribute to their communities, and drive innovation. For more information, visit www.vernier.com.

SOURCE Vernier Science Education

Also from this source

Updated Lab Books Help High School and College Students Learn Advanced Physics Concepts Using Data-Collection Technology

Vernier Science Education recently updated two of its lab books, Advanced Physics with Vernier — Mechanics and Advanced Physics with Vernier — Beyond ...

New Lab Book Helps Educators Turn STEM Classrooms Into Forensic Labs

Vernier Science Education recently released Forensic Chemistry Experiments to teach students fundamental chemistry concepts through engaging forensic ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.