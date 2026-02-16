New GraphRAG Solution Moves Beyond Vector-only RAG - Knowledge Graphs Provide Context and Common Sense to AI

Latest Graphwise offering bridges the gap between complex enterprise data and functional AI agents, using ontologies reduces inaccurate answers 2X in benchmarks

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphwise, the leading Graph AI provider, today announced the immediate availability of GraphRAG, a low-code AI-workflow engine designed to turn "Python prototypes" into production-grade systems instantly. Graphwise GraphRAG is based on a trusted semantic layer that reduces hallucinations and delivers precise and verifiable answers. GraphRAG unites LLMs, enterprise data, structured knowledge, and multiple search methods to deliver transparent, verifiable, enterprise-ready answers. Unlike standard RAG that "flattens" data into chunks leading to lost relationships and hallucinations, GraphRAG treats the knowledge graph as a trusted semantic backbone, ensuring AI responses are grounded in verifiable enterprise facts and complex relationships.

Equally important, the company demonstrated that augmenting HippoRAG, one of the best GraphRAG systems, with an ontology-based knowledge graph reduces more than twice the inaccurate answers on the renowned MuSiQue benchmark. Considered the most advanced benchmark of its kind, MuSiQue (Multihop Questions via Single-hop Question Composition) is a challenging dataset designed to evaluate RAG-systems on complex, multi-hop reasoning tasks rather than simple fact retrieval. To learn more, click here.

"The MuSiQue dataset is a clear step forward toward better GraphRAG benchmarking," said Alan Morrison, Independent Graph Technology Analyst and author of The GraphRAG Curator. "The test proved that Graphwise's approach for semantic GraphRAG consistently outperforms one of the best GraphRAG systems, which uses a schemaless associative graph. While most of the GraphRAG offerings on the market today use the same schemaless approach, customers should be demanding the level of accuracy that comes with ontologies and fully-fledged use of graph databases."

Graphwise bridges the gap between complex enterprise data and functional AI agents: While standard AI prototypes often stall in development, GraphRAG provides a production-ready, low-code engine that grounds AI agents in enterprise-grade knowledge graphs.

Features include:

Low-Code Visual Engine democratizes AI, enabling subject matter experts to adjust AI logic visually without requiring Python developer involvement.

democratizes AI, enabling subject matter experts to adjust AI logic visually without requiring Python developer involvement. Out-of-the-Box Templates provide guardrails and support query expansion that deliver the fastest time-to-value. Allows users to skip years of R&D by deploying a Policy Q&A and/or Technical Support agent in days instead of months.

provide guardrails and support query expansion that deliver the fastest time-to-value. Allows users to skip years of R&D by deploying a Policy Q&A and/or Technical Support agent in days instead of months. Semantic Metadata Control Plane eliminates hallucinations and moves AI accuracy from 60% to 90%+. AI responses are grounded in an organization's "enterprise truth," reducing legal and operational risk.

eliminates hallucinations and moves AI accuracy from 60% to 90%+. AI responses are grounded in an organization's "enterprise truth," reducing legal and operational risk. Explainability and Provenance Panels support regulatory compliance. Built-in traceability affords transparency into how an AI response was produced, which is highly important in regulated industries such as pharmaceutical and/or finance.

support regulatory compliance. Built-in traceability affords transparency into how an AI response was produced, which is highly important in regulated industries such as pharmaceutical and/or finance. Visual Debugging and Monitoring reduce maintenance costs by eliminating black box code. If an agent fails, tech leads can visually trace the error path, cutting troubleshooting time by 80%.

reduce maintenance costs by eliminating black box code. If an agent fails, tech leads can visually trace the error path, cutting troubleshooting time by 80%. SKOS-style Concept Enrichment harnesses domain-specific intelligence. This means AI understands company specific jargon, acronyms, and synonyms out-of-the-box, so users get the right info regardless of how they ask.

"Enterprises are increasingly tired of brittle RAG pipelines that result in shallow retrieval, answer drift, disappearing business logic, and knowledge trapped in silos," said Andreas Blumauer, SVP Growth at Graphwise. "Because GraphRAG is based on a solid knowledge graph foundation, it removes traditional obstacles by transforming data into a trusted semantic backbone. New no-code capabilities make it easy to deploy intelligent agent-based systems and powerful AI applications to automate knowledge quickly and easily so organizations can make generative AI reliable and scalable for businesses."

To learn more, sign up for this complimentary webinar taking place on February 18th from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 am EST or download a comprehensive whitepaper here.

About Graphwise

Graphwise, enables organizations to unlock ROI for enterprise AI by delivering the most comprehensive and trusted industry solution in the field of knowledge graphs and semantic AI technologies. As enterprises pour millions into AI investment, Graphwise delivers the critical knowledge graph infrastructure that ensures that enterprises can realize the technology's full potential, is trusted, and can be implemented at scale. Graphwise, which is the result of the recent merger of Ontotext with Semantic Web Company, has over 200 employees worldwide, with offices located across North America, Europe, and APAC. To learn more, visit www.graphwise.ai or follow on LinkedIn.

