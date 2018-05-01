New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live

With the continued increase in smart meters, growing customer expectations and a significant influx of data from various sources, utilities are recognizing that upgrading their customer information systems is required to fully take advantage of digital transformation and move toward more interactive customer engagement and improvements in back office processes.

Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service combines the power of a leading meter-to-cash platform with the scale, agility and simplicity of the Oracle cloud, eliminating the risks and costs associated with new CIS deployments.

"Utilities are now recognizing that to truly engage with their customers, in the ways in which their customers want to engage, it will be necessary to deploy a next generation customer platform. We are excited about the launch of our Customer Cloud Service because for the first time, utilities have access to the full scope of benefits that the cloud brings, including accelerated implementation times and standardization of processes through Oracle Modern Best Practices. This will enable utilities to focus on new and innovative strategies and technologies to drive growth," said Rodger Smith, general manager and senior vice president, Oracle Utilities.

Built on the blueprint of the market-leading Oracle Utilities Customer Care and Billing and Oracle Utilities Meter Data Management applications, the Customer Cloud Service delivers a modern, integrated customer platform to meet next-generation needs while freeing valuable resources to focus on business innovation. By leveraging the Oracle cloud, the new solution is inherently secure as Oracle delivers the most robust security technology available and continuously adapts to stay ahead of evolving security threats.

