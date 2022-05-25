New Guidance on Carbon Neutrality Terms & Definitions

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) today announced the publication of a new guidance document, "Carbon Neutrality Terms & Definitions".

As companies in the automotive industry proactively work toward long-term goals of achieving carbon neutrality, it is expected that suppliers take an active role in striving to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from their businesses as far as possible.

Automotive manufacturers working through the Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) have established "Key KPIs to Track and Reduce CO2 Among Automotive Suppliers" providing general industry-supported guidance to help companies in the automotive value chain in establishing a framework for CO2 reporting and reduction.

The purpose of this new document is to provide additional guidance to automotive suppliers on terms and definitions related to the topic of carbon neutrality to further support the supply chain in implementing carbon reduction and reporting programs aligned with common industry expectations.

This guidance document and its contents were generated by a collaborative process between automotive manufacturers – including Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda Development and Manufacturing of America LLC, Stellantis, and Toyota Motor North America – working through the Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) Carbon Neutrality Work Group.

"As the automotive industry drives forward on the road toward carbon neutrality, SP is providing a unique forum to facilitate dialogue and collaboration on common definitions, tools, and resources to support our members in advancing action on carbon reduction across the automotive supply chain. This latest document provides an additional industry-developed resource to help support automotive suppliers in measuring and communicating progress toward carbon neutrality goals," said Kellen Mahoney, Director, Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP).

The new guidance document is available to download at no cost at https://www.supplierspartnership.org/carbon-definitions

About SP

The Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) is an association of automakers and their suppliers working in collaboration with the US EPA and other governmental entities toward a shared vision of an automotive industry with positive environmental impact. https://www.supplierspartnership.org/

