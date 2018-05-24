New Guide from Infotools: Five Ways to Keep Consumer Insights at the Heart of Your Organization

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infotools, a global leader in market research analysis solutions, has released a new publication called The Insider's Guide: Five ways to keep consumer insights at the heart of your organization. The new guide includes a compilation of expert viewpoints from Infotools' leadership, sharing best practices on everything from data democratization to proving the ROI of market research. The knowledge encompasses decades of solving common market research issues and finding success with brands like Coca-Cola, Mondelēz and Orange.

"At a time when stakeholders are demanding more for less, market researchers must deliver on high expectations," said Ant Franklin, CEO of Infotools. "Using the right approach and smarter tactics will make this an achievable goal. In this guide, our veteran experts share their knowledge on how to successfully overcome of some of the key challenges facing our industry."

The Insider's Guide: Five ways to keep consumer insights at the heart of your organization is authored by real researchers with on-the-ground experience. They share their expertise on:

Finding the balance between thorough analysis and fast turn-around.

Creating the right environment for your researchers to do their best work.

Delivering compelling insights for stakeholders through data visualization.

Getting the most out of your research investments.

Keeping a laser focus on delivering value to the bottom line and proving ROI.

Franklin continued, "The bottom line is that our industry needs to start pivoting to meet some fast-paced demands. By sharing our expertise and lessons learned, we can start to create a sea change in our space that leads to business success for clients."

The Insider's Guide can be downloaded here: https://web.infotools.com/five-ways-to-keep-consumer-insights-at-the-heart-of-your-organization

About Infotools

Infotools is an award-winning software and services provider, with particular expertise in processing, analyzing, visualizing and sharing market research data. Established in 1990, and with a presence in the US, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand, Infotools works with some of the world's best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Orange, Samsung and Mondelēz, as well as boutique research agencies such as Big Picture, MDI, and Quantum Market Research. www.infotools.com

