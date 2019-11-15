New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu Tours GH Recovery Solutions, Speaks Individually with Those in Addiction Recovery

NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GH Recovery Solutions, New England's premier drug and alcohol treatment center, revealed that New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu visited its facility late Thursday afternoon to get an up-close and personal look at those affected by the state's active substance abuse problem.

"This is something that our clients will forever remember," said GH Recovery Solutions CEO Christopher Foster. "We are truly grateful and fortunate to have a leader like Governor Sununu who cares enough not only to address addiction on an official level, but to see what's going on and talk to real people fighting to get their lives back. That's a powerful thing."

Sununu, accompanied by his small team of addiction advisors, began his visit accompanied by staff touring the GH Recovery Solutions facility, including family suites and group rooms. Afterward, the governor met with a group of about 20 partial hospitalization program (PHP) clients without staff present for a half-hour. He took off his jacket and tie and went out of his way to address each client individually and hear their concerns, all the while taking notes on their suggestions.

"The governor seemed most impressed with our wraparound care, where we place an emphasis on helping our clients with life-skills training even after their treatment," said Case Manager Carrie Richards. "We teach them how to manage financial obligations, help them with resume writing and job skills, teach them how to make their own doctor's appointments, and so much more."

Proud of her own two-year sobriety, Richards actually invited the governor to visit GH Recovery Solutions while attending an alumni event at her original recovery center. She met the governor, described the great work taking place at GH Recovery Solutions, and invited him to visit.

Richards feels Sununu's tour had a powerful impact on the center's clients. "To show them that someone in a position of power cares enough, that there are indeed people rooting for them to get better, that they're not forgotten or invisible, that means so much," said Richards.

"I'm a blessed person. It's a hard job, but I'm glad to be here helping people the same way I was helped just a few years ago. It's worth it. These people are worth it, and not everyone sees that," said Richards.

Commenting on her view of the overall addiction crisis, Richards said, "Unfortunately, business is good here. We get new clients every day."

Governor Sununu has been active in the fight against New Hampshire's growing substance abuse crisis with his Doorway initiative, a "hub and spoke" care system, his Recovery Friendly Workplace program, and other legislative efforts. According to recoveryfriendlyworkplace.com, untreated addiction costs New Hampshire's economy $2.36 Billion.

After shaking hands with the clients and saying that he would return soon, Sununu took pictures with the staff and was presented with a plaque commemorating his visit by CEO Christopher Foster.

About GateHouse Treatment and GH Recovery Solutions

GateHouse Treatment and GH Recovery Solutions are nationally recognized providers of drug and alcohol addiction treatment services, with facilities located in Nashua, New Hampshire and Nashville, TN. The GateHouse group offers a full range of inpatient and outpatient services, including exclusive, innovative and evidence-based treatment modalities provided by staff with unparalleled levels of dedication and compassion. For more information about GateHouse Treatment or GH Recovery Solutions, visit www.GateHouseTreatment.com or www.GHRecovery.com, call 1-888-287-7020 or email pr@gatehousetreatment.com.

