New Hampshire Medical Supply Names New Vice President of Marketing & Commercialization

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- July 2023, Stef Tasca was named Vice President of Marketing & Commercialization of New Hampshire Medical Supply with locations in Washington D.C. and Maryland.

Stef joined New Hampshire Medical Supply with over 20 years of sales and marketing leadership in the durable medical equipment, pharmaceutical and automotive industries from her latest role as Ex. Director of Marketing and Managed Care Contracting with Hart Medical Equipment.

Stef Tasca, VP of Marketing & Commercialization

"Stef's strategic vision, innovative ideas, and dedication to excellence make her a perfect fit as we expand our operations," said Saleem Shah, president.

New Hampshire Medical Supply has served the Washington D.C. community since 1962, opened a branch in Temple Hills, Maryland in 2021, and plans to open new locations in Maryland and in additional wards of Washington D.C.

SOURCE New Hampshire Medical Supply