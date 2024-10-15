New Hardening Methods Available for CNC Turning

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- meviy, the cutting-edge parts procurement platform developed by MISUMI Group Inc. is excited to announce the immediate availability of advanced hardening options for CNC Turning, providing engineers with greater flexibility in part design and manufacturing. These new options include Vacuum Hardening for full part hardening and Induction Hardening for selective hardening, allowing for a broader range of mechanical properties to meet the demands of various applications.

Key Features of the New Hardening Methods:

Full Part Hardening : Engineers can now choose from two heat treatment options to harden entire parts: Immersion Quenching : A cost-effective and quick heat treatment using a conventional furnace and oil bath. Vacuum Quenching : A precise, distortion-resistant heat treatment using a vacuum furnace, ideal for components requiring high accuracy.





: Engineers can now choose from two heat treatment options to harden entire parts: Selective Hardening : This process allows specific areas of a part to be hardened while avoiding threads or areas with precision tolerances. Induction Hardening : A targeted method that uses an induction coil to heat and quench designated areas, offering precise control over part hardness.

In addition to these new hardening methods, engineers can now specify a desired hardness range for both Immersion and Vacuum Quenching, ensuring components meet specific performance criteria.

Extended Size Range for Heat Treatment:

Diameters 10-150mm : Parts can be hardened up to 300mm in length.

: Parts can be hardened up to 300mm in length. Diameters 150-250mm : Parts can be hardened up to 200mm in length.

: Parts can be hardened up to 200mm in length. Diameters 250-300mm: Parts can be hardened up to 100mm in length.

These expanded heat treatment capabilities offer enhanced design options, allowing engineers to create parts with tailored mechanical properties for even the most demanding applications.

Additional Lead time for Hardening services is 2-4 days.

The depth of hardening cannot be specified but a depth of 1mm or more into the part surface is guaranteed.

For supported hardnesses and lead times by material, click here.

For appearance and quality standards of hardened products, click here.

For operation manual on how to specify different hardening methods, click here.

For more information on these new services and to see how meviy can support your CNC turning needs, visit meviy.

