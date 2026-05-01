New Harley-Davidson motorcycles for sale may not be the headline this May--but for riders across Lake Norman, the real story is where the community comes together
News provided byTilley Harley-Davidson
May 01, 2026, 17:34 ET
Tilley Harley-Davidson powers May 2026 with bike nights, charity rides, and community-driven events across Mooresville and Statesville
MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilley Harley-Davidson has announced its May 2026 event lineup, delivering a full calendar of bike nights, charity rides, and community activations across the Lake Norman region.
With a consistent cadence of weekly and monthly events, the dealership continues to establish itself as a central hub for motorcycle culture, rider engagement, and local impact in North Carolina.
Anchor Event Series: Throttle Thursdays
Throttle Thursdays at Murto Made Distillery
- Launch: April 30, 2026
- Recurring: Last Thursday of each month through October
- Location: Murto Made Distillery
- Time: 6:00 PM
As the title sponsor, Tilley Harley-Davidson brings back one of the largest recurring bike nights in the Lake Norman area.
View full details for Throttle Thursdays at Murto Made Distillery:
https://tilleyhd.com/event/47401/https-tilleyhd-com-events
Each event features live music, food trucks, vendors, giveaways, and community meetups in a high-energy downtown setting.
Full May 2026 Event Schedule
May 1 — Bike Night at Hotshots Mooresville
- Time: 6:30–9:00 PM
- Location: Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill
- View full details for Bike Night at Hotshots Mooresville:
Bike Night at Hotshots | Tilley Harley-Davidson®
- Google event listing:
https://share.google/RxuMp0yrmbAm0AMbR
Door prizes, raffles, food and drink specials, and a strong local riding atmosphere.
May 2 — Bike Days (Community and Charity Event)
- Time: 11:00 AM–3:00 PM
- Location: Tilley Harley-Davidson
- View full details for Bike Days:
Bike Days (Community and Charity Event)
- Google event listing:
https://share.google/xaZf2dvZyqfpTPzhD
In partnership with Twisted Covenant MSC, featuring biker games, live music, vendors, and charity support for children's advocacy.
May 9 — Gerald Laney Memorial Benefit
- Time: 11:00 AM–3:00 PM
- View full details for Gerald Laney Memorial Benefit:
Gerald Laney Memorial Benefit
- Google event listing:
https://share.google/QUOWjparVbNHwdChQ
A community fundraiser with BBQ, live music, and vendor support honoring Gerald Laney.
May 16 — Food Drive with Carolina Steel Motorcycle Ministry
- Time: 11:00 AM–3:00 PM
- View full details for Food Drive with Carolina Steel Motorcycle Ministry:
Food Drive with Carolina Steel Motorcycle Ministry
- Google event listing:
https://share.google/OmNDM0nFiu1P9quVX
Hosted with Carolina Steel Motorcycle Ministry to support local food banks with live music, vendors, and a blood drive.
May 17 — Sambuco's Lunch Lap Ride
- Time: 11:00 AM (KSU 11:30 AM)
- View full details for Sambuco's Lunch Lap Ride:
Sambuco's Lunch Lap | Tilley Harley-Davidson®
- Google event listing:
https://share.google/Y9qwOqvihNgk5blnq
A safety-focused group ride followed by food, vendors, and community gathering.
May 23 — Memorial Day Mayhem Ride
- Start: 10:00 AM
- View full details for Memorial Day Mayhem Ride
- Google event listing:
https://share.google/5Bldjksvo0BD9KVnJ
Ride includes a stop at Blue Collar Cycles before returning to Tilley Harley-Davidson for live music, vendors, and giveaways.
May 30 — Ride for B.A.C.A.
- Time: 11:00 AM–3:00 PM
- View full details for Ride for B.A.C.A.:
Ride for B.A.C.A. | Tilley Harley-Davidson®
- Google event listing:
https://share.google/hiIgFvoB5QEvVCcx6
In partnership with Bikers Against Child Abuse, supporting a 100-mile ride and advocacy efforts with live music, food, and community engagement.
Building a Stronger Riding Community
"This lineup reflects what the riding community is all about—connection, purpose, and showing up for each other," said a representative from Tilley Harley-Davidson. "From charity events to weekly meetups, we're focused on creating experiences that bring riders together."
What Riders Are Saying
Tilley Harley-Davidson's reputation is reinforced by consistent customer feedback across sales, service, and overall experience.
Recent reviews highlight:
"Service was completed on time and with no hassles… a great experience."
"The best dealership around… excellent sales, parts and service teams."
"They made it feel like more than buying a motorcycle—it felt like joining a family."
"Great customer service, friendly staff… our go-to shop."
From first-time buyers to long-time riders, customers consistently point to professional service, knowledgeable staff, and a welcoming environment.
Explore the Latest Harley-Davidson Models
While May's focus is on events and community, attendees can also explore the latest inventory of new Harley-Davidson motorcycles for sale at Tilley Harley-Davidson, speak with specialists, and schedule test rides during select events.
Vendor and Sponsorship Opportunities
Local businesses can participate through event sponsorships, vendor booths, on-site activations, and cross-promotional campaigns.
Learn More
For full event details and updates, visit:
https://tilleyhd.com/
About Tilley Harley-Davidson
Founded in 1972, Tilley Harley-Davidson is a family-owned dealership located in Statesville, North Carolina. The dealership offers new and pre-owned motorcycles, financing, genuine Harley-Davidson parts and accessories, apparel, and award-winning service support. With deep ties to motorsports and the local community, Tilley Harley-Davidson serves riders throughout the Carolinas and beyond.
SOURCE Tilley Harley-Davidson
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