New Harley-Davidson motorcycles for sale may not be the headline this May--but for riders across Lake Norman, the real story is where the community comes together

Tilley Harley-Davidson powers May 2026 with bike nights, charity rides, and community-driven events across Mooresville and Statesville

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilley Harley-Davidson has announced its May 2026 event lineup, delivering a full calendar of bike nights, charity rides, and community activations across the Lake Norman region.

With a consistent cadence of weekly and monthly events, the dealership continues to establish itself as a central hub for motorcycle culture, rider engagement, and local impact in North Carolina.

Anchor Event Series: Throttle Thursdays

Throttle Thursdays at Murto Made Distillery

Launch: April 30, 2026

Recurring: Last Thursday of each month through October

Location: Murto Made Distillery

Time: 6:00 PM

As the title sponsor, Tilley Harley-Davidson brings back one of the largest recurring bike nights in the Lake Norman area.

View full details for Throttle Thursdays at Murto Made Distillery:

https://tilleyhd.com/event/47401/https-tilleyhd-com-events

Each event features live music, food trucks, vendors, giveaways, and community meetups in a high-energy downtown setting.

Full May 2026 Event Schedule

May 1 — Bike Night at Hotshots Mooresville

Time: 6:30–9:00 PM

Location: Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill

View full details for Bike Night at Hotshots Mooresville:

Bike Night at Hotshots | Tilley Harley-Davidson®

Bike Night at Hotshots | Tilley Harley-Davidson® Google event listing:

https://share.google/RxuMp0yrmbAm0AMbR

Door prizes, raffles, food and drink specials, and a strong local riding atmosphere.

May 2 — Bike Days (Community and Charity Event)

Time: 11:00 AM–3:00 PM

Location: Tilley Harley-Davidson

View full details for Bike Days:

Bike Days (Community and Charity Event)

Bike Days (Community and Charity Event) Google event listing:

https://share.google/xaZf2dvZyqfpTPzhD

In partnership with Twisted Covenant MSC, featuring biker games, live music, vendors, and charity support for children's advocacy.

May 9 — Gerald Laney Memorial Benefit

Time: 11:00 AM–3:00 PM

View full details for Gerald Laney Memorial Benefit:

Gerald Laney Memorial Benefit

Gerald Laney Memorial Benefit Google event listing:

https://share.google/QUOWjparVbNHwdChQ

A community fundraiser with BBQ, live music, and vendor support honoring Gerald Laney.

May 16 — Food Drive with Carolina Steel Motorcycle Ministry

Time: 11:00 AM–3:00 PM

View full details for Food Drive with Carolina Steel Motorcycle Ministry:

Food Drive with Carolina Steel Motorcycle Ministry

Food Drive with Carolina Steel Motorcycle Ministry Google event listing:

https://share.google/OmNDM0nFiu1P9quVX

Hosted with Carolina Steel Motorcycle Ministry to support local food banks with live music, vendors, and a blood drive.

May 17 — Sambuco's Lunch Lap Ride

A safety-focused group ride followed by food, vendors, and community gathering.

May 23 — Memorial Day Mayhem Ride

Ride includes a stop at Blue Collar Cycles before returning to Tilley Harley-Davidson for live music, vendors, and giveaways.

May 30 — Ride for B.A.C.A.

In partnership with Bikers Against Child Abuse, supporting a 100-mile ride and advocacy efforts with live music, food, and community engagement.

Building a Stronger Riding Community

"This lineup reflects what the riding community is all about—connection, purpose, and showing up for each other," said a representative from Tilley Harley-Davidson. "From charity events to weekly meetups, we're focused on creating experiences that bring riders together."

What Riders Are Saying

Tilley Harley-Davidson's reputation is reinforced by consistent customer feedback across sales, service, and overall experience.

Recent reviews highlight:

"Service was completed on time and with no hassles… a great experience."

"The best dealership around… excellent sales, parts and service teams."

"They made it feel like more than buying a motorcycle—it felt like joining a family."

"Great customer service, friendly staff… our go-to shop."

From first-time buyers to long-time riders, customers consistently point to professional service, knowledgeable staff, and a welcoming environment.

Explore the Latest Harley-Davidson Models

While May's focus is on events and community, attendees can also explore the latest inventory of new Harley-Davidson motorcycles for sale at Tilley Harley-Davidson, speak with specialists, and schedule test rides during select events.

Vendor and Sponsorship Opportunities

Local businesses can participate through event sponsorships, vendor booths, on-site activations, and cross-promotional campaigns.

Learn More

For full event details and updates, visit:

https://tilleyhd.com/

About Tilley Harley-Davidson

Founded in 1972, Tilley Harley-Davidson is a family-owned dealership located in Statesville, North Carolina. The dealership offers new and pre-owned motorcycles, financing, genuine Harley-Davidson parts and accessories, apparel, and award-winning service support. With deep ties to motorsports and the local community, Tilley Harley-Davidson serves riders throughout the Carolinas and beyond.

SOURCE Tilley Harley-Davidson