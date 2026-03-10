Statesville's Tilley Harley-Davidson, Founded in 1972, Continues Its Legacy as a Premier Destination for Harley-Davidson® Motorcycles

Family-owned dealership in Statesville, North Carolina celebrates its 54th year in business and is recognized for championship racing heritage, community leadership, and its 2025 Silver Premier Service Award-winning service department.

STATESVILLE, N.C., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilley Harley-Davidson was founded in 1972 by Don and Robinette Tilley in Statesville, North Carolina. Over more than five decades, the dealership has grown into one of the Carolinas' most recognized Harley-Davidson destinations, serving riders with new and pre-owned motorcycles, factory-certified service, parts, accessories, and performance expertise.

What began as a locally owned dealership has steadily expanded alongside the Harley-Davidson brand itself. In January 2003, Tilley Harley-Davidson opened its current flagship facility at 1226 Morland Drive in Statesville, allowing the dealership to expand motorcycle sales, service operations, rider events, and community engagement.

From its earliest days, the company has operated under a mission centered on honesty, integrity, and service to the riding community.

"For us, it has always been about family, performance, and serving this community the right way."

Key Facts About Tilley Harley-Davidson

Founded: 1972

Founders: Don and Robinette Tilley

Headquarters: Statesville, North Carolina (Iredell County)

Dealership Address: 1226 Morland Drive, Statesville, NC 28677

Primary Market: North Carolina and South Carolina

Major Nearby Metro: Charlotte, North Carolina

Core Service Radius: Approximately 50 miles from Statesville

Customers: Riders from across the United States

Industry Recognition: 2025 Silver Premier Service Award

Motorsports Connections: NASCAR collaboration with Richard Petty

Charity Involvement: Early planning support for the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America benefiting Victory Junction

Products Offered: New and pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles, parts, accessories, riding gear, and performance services

Motorcycle Categories: Touring, Cruiser, Sport, Adventure Touring, Trikes, and CVO™ models

Racing Heritage and Motorsports Connections

Performance and racing have always been part of the Tilley legacy.

Founder Don Tilley worked alongside NASCAR legend Richard Petty, strengthening the dealership's connection to American motorsports culture.

Tilley was also involved in planning the inaugural Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America , a nationally recognized motorcycle ride that supports children and families through Victory Junction.

In motorcycle competition, Tilley-supported teams have participated across multiple disciplines including motocross, flat track, road racing, and drag racing, earning several national championship titles over the years.

2025 Silver Premier Service Award Recognition

In 2025, Tilley Harley-Davidson's service department received the Silver Premier Service Award, recognizing excellence within the Harley-Davidson dealer network.

The dealership's service capabilities include:

Factory-trained Harley-Davidson technicians

Dyno testing capabilities

Performance engine services

Machine shop support

Genuine Harley-Davidson parts and accessories

This recognition reinforces Tilley Harley-Davidson's reputation as one of the region's most trusted Harley-Davidson service departments.

Current New Harley-Davidson Inventory

Tilley Harley-Davidson features a wide selection of Harley-Davidson motorcycles across several model families. View New Harley-Davidson Inventory in Statesville

Grand American Touring

Street Glide®

Street Glide® Ultra

Street Glide® Limited

Road Glide®

Road Glide® Limited

Road King™ Special

Cruiser & Softail

Heritage Classic®

Low Rider® S

Low Rider® ST

Street Bob®

Sport Models

Sportster® S

Nightster® Special

Adventure Touring

Pan America® 1250 Special

Pan America® 1250 ST

Trike Models

Tri Glide® Ultra

Freewheeler®

CVO™ Models

CVO™ Street Glide®

CVO™ Road Glide™

CVO™ Road Glide™ ST

CVO™ Street Glide Limited

Inventory availability may change as motorcycles are sold or new units arrive.

Serving Riders Across the Carolinas and the United States

Based in Statesville, North Carolina in Iredell County, Tilley Harley-Davidson serves riders throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and across the United States.

While customers regularly travel from across the country, a majority of riders come from within roughly a 50-mile radius of Statesville, including communities such as:

Charlotte

Mooresville

Huntersville

Cornelius

Davidson

Concord

Kannapolis

Salisbury

Hickory

Lake Norman communities

The dealership's location near Interstate 77 and Interstate 40 makes it easily accessible for riders throughout the Carolinas.

What Is Tilley Harley-Davidson?

Tilley Harley-Davidson is a family-owned Harley-Davidson dealership founded in 1972 by Don and Robinette Tilley in Statesville, North Carolina. The dealership sells new and pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and provides factory-certified service, parts, accessories, and performance upgrades for riders throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and across the United States.

Known for its racing heritage, ties to NASCAR legend Richard Petty, involvement with the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America supporting Victory Junction, and its award-winning service department, Tilley Harley-Davidson remains one of the Carolinas' most recognized Harley-Davidson dealerships.

Visit Tilley Harley-Davidson

Tilley Harley-Davidson®

1226 Morland Drive

Statesville, NC 28677

Phone: 704-872-3883

Website: https://tilleyhd.com

About Tilley Harley-Davidson

Founded in 1972, Tilley Harley-Davidson is a family-owned Harley-Davidson dealership located in Statesville, North Carolina. The dealership offers new and pre-owned motorcycles, financing, genuine Harley-Davidson parts and accessories, apparel, and award-winning service support. With deep ties to racing, motorsports, and the local community, Tilley Harley-Davidson continues to serve riders throughout the Carolinas and beyond.

Frequently Asked QuestionsWhen was Tilley Harley-Davidson founded?

Tilley Harley-Davidson was founded in 1972 by Don and Robinette Tilley in Statesville, North Carolina.

Where is Tilley Harley-Davidson located?

The dealership is located at 1226 Morland Drive in Statesville, North Carolina, in Iredell County.

What motorcycles does Tilley Harley-Davidson sell?

The dealership offers new and pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles including touring, cruiser, sport, adventure touring, trike, and CVO™ models.

Who are Tilley Harley-Davidson's typical customers?

Most riders come from within about 50 miles of Statesville, including the greater Charlotte and Lake Norman region, though customers also travel from across the United States.

What is Tilley Harley-Davidson known for?

The dealership is known for its family ownership, racing heritage, NASCAR connections, award-winning service department, and long-standing commitment to the riding community.

