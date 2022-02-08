New HBCU Documentary Film: "National Battle of the Bands: A Salute to the Battle"

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webber Marketing (WM), creators of the National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB), releases a new documentary film titled: "National Battle of the Bands: A Salute to the Battle". The film is presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar and will air throughout February in honor of Black History Month.

National Battle of the Bands: A Salute to the Battle film featuring Norfolk State University, The Spartan "Legion" Marching Band National Battle of the Bands: A Salute to the Battle film featuring North Carolina A&T State University, The Blue and Gold Marching Machine

The new film captures the essence and showcases the spirit of the HBCU band battle, highlighting both the field and stand performances, and features Bethune Cookman University, Marching Wildcats; Langston University, "Marching Pride" Band; North Carolina A&T State University, The Blue and Gold Marching Machine; Norfolk State University, The Spartan "Legion" Marching Band; Southern University, Human Jukebox; Jackson State University, The Sonic Boom of the South; Talladega College, Great Tornado Band, and Tennessee State University, Aristocrat of Bands.

"A Salute to the Battle is a documentary film that brings the action, energy and pageantry of the 'Battle' performance to viewers, in an up close and personal perspective, right into comfort of their homes where they can experience the action with their friends and family," says Derek Webber, Executive Producer & CEO of Webber Marketing. "There is so much pride and prestige that accompanies the HBCU band experience and the long legacy of trailblazers who paved the way for HBCU bands to exist. We are honored to play a part in continuing the celebration and sharing of their stories with the masses through our films and events."

The eight Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands appearing in the film participated in the 2021 NBOTB in Houston, Texas. The goal of the documentary is to continue amplifying the importance and impact of the National Battle of the Bands event, the participating bands, and its members and the HBCU community at large.

"At Pepsi, we've committed to supporting HBCUs year-round and I'm honored to help shine a light on these talented marching bands with this new documentary release," said Chauncey Hamlett, VP and CMO of PepsiCo Beverages North America (South Division). "These bands are part of the driving force in the celebrated HBCU culture, bringing the energy, hype, and history to every game."

The historical significance of HBCU bands is sown into the fabric of society. HBCU marching bands continue to be front and center at some of the biggest moments in history; filling the air with their unified sound while marching proudly and dancing unapologetically in celebration of their ancestors who paved the way for their rhythm to be on display for all to see, hear and feel.

For more information about the NBOTB and its "A Salute to the Battle" documentary film visit www.nationalbattleofthebands.com/salute and stay updated on social media at @NationalBattleOfTheBands (Facebook/Instagram) / @NationalBOTB (Twitter).

About the National Battle of the Bands

The event's mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their marching bands, the roles they play in educating aspiring musicians and developing our future leaders. Event organizers have generated more than $700,000 in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities. www.nationalbattleofthebands.com

About Webber Marketing and Consulting

Webber Marketing & Consulting (WMC), LLC is based in Charlotte, North Carolina and is the largest marketing agency of record for HBCUs specializing in strategic outreach program development, on-site event execution, experiential marketing, and media. WMC provides their clients with focused programs that deliver measurable results, improve market position, and build for future successes. www.webbermarketing.net

