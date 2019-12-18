New Health Center Planned for Greenfield

The new hospital will operate 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year. It will be staffed by emergency medicine physicians, experienced nurses and clinical specialists dedicated to providing the same level of compassionate, personalized care found at Ascension Wisconsin and Emerus' hospitals and clinics across the country. The facility will be fully licensed, CMS-accredited and in-network with most commercial providers. Medicaid and Medicare also will be accepted. This is the second facility of its kind that will be owned and operated under Ascension Wisconsin and Emerus' joint venture.

Ascension Wisconsin will establish a primary and specialty care clinic and outpatient diagnostic imaging facility within the health center. Cardiology and electrophysiology will be provided to complement primary care services and the imaging center will include MRI, CT, ultrasound, mammography and x-ray services.

"We know that having convenient access to care is a priority for our patients and their families. This new health center provides an innovative way to integrate inpatient and outpatient services while keeping care close to home," said Bernie Sherry, Ministry Market Executive, Ascension Wisconsin. "We look forward to working with Emerus to make healthcare more accessible for the communities we're privileged to serve."

The health center project will create 50 to 70 new jobs. Construction is expected to begin in the spring, with a tentative opening of late summer 2021.

"We are excited to be moving forward with our partner, Ascension Wisconsin, as it expands its footprint in Greenfield," said Craig Goguen, CEO of Emerus. "From the very beginning, the people of Greenfield and its neighboring communities have welcomed us with open arms, and we cannot express strongly enough how grateful we are for the overwhelming support. We know patients in Greenfield will appreciate and benefit from the convenience and quality of the personalized healthcare this beautiful new hospital will provide."

About Ascension Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, Ascension operates 24 hospital campuses, more than 100 related healthcare facilities and employs more than 1,300 primary and specialty care clinicians from Racine to Eagle River. Serving Wisconsin since 1848, Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. Ascension is one of the leading non-profit and Catholic health systems in the U.S., operating 2,600 sites of care – including 150 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities – in 20 states and the District of Columbia. Visit www.ascension.org.

About Emerus

Emerus is the nation's first and largest operator of micro-hospitals, also known as neighborhood hospitals. Emerus partners with leading health systems to provide excellence, empathy and innovation in health care delivery through a network of efficient, value-based micro-hospitals. The Emerus network brings high-quality, patient-centric acute episodic and ambulatory clinical services to communities across a given market. This helps patients by positioning best-in-class provider services in the communities where they work, live and play. Emerus' distinctive level of care earned the Guardian of Excellence Award for Superior Patient Experience in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. More information is available at www.emerus.com.



